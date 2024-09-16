50 hours of battery life and active noise-canceling for just $50? Don't miss this Soudcore by Anker earbuds deal

Looking for earbuds that sound good without emptying your wallet? Select colorways of the Soundcore by Anker Space A40 earbuds are now 26% off at Amazon, with an additional 15% off via a coupon. Those discounts bring the price down to $50, a solid savings from the usual $79 price. This is one of the best headphone deals among today's Amazon discounts.

The black, blue, and white colorways are all available with the deepest discount. if you want green or purple, you'll pay a $10 premium at $59 after a 40% off coupon.

These in-ear earbuds have a svelte, lightweight design, with double-layer diaphragm drivers that can deliver strong bass and clear mids. The earbuds have six microphones that power the adaptive active noise cancellation and use AI to block out noise during calls. The app provides lots of customization, including 22 EQ presets. The onboard LDAC supports Hi-Res Audio playback, but only on Android devices. The USB-C charging case has fast charging that delivers 4 hours of battery life after just 10 minutes of charging.

Our sister publication, Tom's Guide, awarded the Soundcore by Anker Space A40 earbuds four stars in its review. The reviewer appreciated the earbuds' stylish design, excellent sound, and powerful transparency mode but found the ANC not as strong as on more pricey products.

If you're looking for low-cost earbuds that sound good and have a solid set of features, snag the Soundcore by Anker Space A40 earbuds now.

