3 amazing Apple AirPods deals on Amazon, starting at just $99
Never a better time to snag a pair of AirPods
If you've hedged on picking up a pair of the latest Apple AirPods, now is a great time to take the leap. Amazon currently has three varieties of Apple's distinctive earbuds on sale, and one of those is actually at its lowest price ever.
Each of these Apple AirPod models hit a different price and feature mix. The most expensive is the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds for $169. These earbuds not only have terrific active noise cancellation, but they can also double as a clinical hearing aid.
The least expensive is the AirPods 4 for $99. That price marks a new low for the AirPods 4 and the first time those entry-level earbuds drop below $100. These earbuds lack wireless charging and active noise cancellation, but deliver big sound for Apple users.
Somewhere in between sits the AirPods4 with ANC, on sale for $148. These earbuds build on the design and features of the AirPods 4 by adding active noise cancellation with transparency mode and wireless charging.
All three AirPod models are some of the best AirPod deals we've seen this year. Get your AirPods now at Amazon while these deals last.
Today's best AirPods earbud deals
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 fall to their lowest price since Black Friday, when it was $16 less. The AirPods Pro 2 use Apple's H2 chip to process these earbuds effective adaptive noise cancellation (including transparency mode). They also feature spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and can also work as clinical hearing aids.
Features: Apple H2 chip, active noise cancellation, adaptive audio with transparency mode, spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, adaptive EQ, hearing aid mode, wireless MagSafe Charging Case with USB-C, 1P54 dust and water resistance, up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled
The entry-level AirPods 4 lack active noise cancellation, which is how they can cost less than the other AirPods in Apple's lineup. They have a sleek design with a shorter stem that's newly optimized to fit a wider swath of the population. This drop marks the first time the AirPods 4 drop below $100, and the best price ever for these earbuds.
Features: Apple H2 chip, voice isolation, spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, USB-C charging case, 1P54 dust and water resistance, up to 5 hours of listening time
Step up to the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation to gain full control over your noise environment. These AirPods add a slew of features above and beyond the baseline AirPods 4, among them adaptive audio with transparency mode and wireless Qi charging. This price is just $10 more than the lowest price ever, last seen during Black Friday season.
Features: Apple H2 chip, active noise cancellation, adaptive audio with transparency mode, spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, wireless Qi charging case, 1P54 dust and water resistance, up to 4 hours of listening time with ANC enabled
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.