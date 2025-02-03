3 amazing Apple AirPods deals on Amazon, starting at just $99

If you've hedged on picking up a pair of the latest Apple AirPods, now is a great time to take the leap. Amazon currently has three varieties of Apple's distinctive earbuds on sale, and one of those is actually at its lowest price ever.

Each of these Apple AirPod models hit a different price and feature mix. The most expensive is the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds for $169. These earbuds not only have terrific active noise cancellation, but they can also double as a clinical hearing aid.

The least expensive is the AirPods 4 for $99. That price marks a new low for the AirPods 4 and the first time those entry-level earbuds drop below $100. These earbuds lack wireless charging and active noise cancellation, but deliver big sound for Apple users.

Somewhere in between sits the AirPods4 with ANC, on sale for $148. These earbuds build on the design and features of the AirPods 4 by adding active noise cancellation with transparency mode and wireless charging.

All three AirPod models are some of the best AirPod deals we've seen this year. Get your AirPods now at Amazon while these deals last.

Today's best AirPods earbud deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon The Apple AirPods Pro 2 fall to their lowest price since Black Friday, when it was $16 less. The AirPods Pro 2 use Apple's H2 chip to process these earbuds effective adaptive noise cancellation (including transparency mode). They also feature spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and can also work as clinical hearing aids. Features: Apple H2 chip, active noise cancellation, adaptive audio with transparency mode, spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, adaptive EQ, hearing aid mode, wireless MagSafe Charging Case with USB-C, 1P54 dust and water resistance, up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The entry-level AirPods 4 lack active noise cancellation, which is how they can cost less than the other AirPods in Apple's lineup. They have a sleek design with a shorter stem that's newly optimized to fit a wider swath of the population. This drop marks the first time the AirPods 4 drop below $100, and the best price ever for these earbuds. Features: Apple H2 chip, voice isolation, spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, USB-C charging case, 1P54 dust and water resistance, up to 5 hours of listening time