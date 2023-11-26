11 best Cyber Monday headphone deals you can still get

Black Friday headphone deals are still available this weekend. You don't have to wait for Cyber Monday to score deep discounts on today's best audio devices. Black Friday may technically be over, but you can still jump start on your holiday shopping right now.

We're seeing the lowest prices ever on select headphones from Apple, Beats, Bose, Jabra, JBL, Sony, and more. Be sure to browse our Black Friday 2023 deals hub for the best deals still available.

Here are the best Black Friday deals you can get today:

Black Friday headphone deals 2023

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $99 $69 @ Samsung

Save $30 on the new Galaxy Buds FE in this Samsung Black Friday deal. Samsung design engineers gave the earbuds a wingtip design for a more secure fit. As we've grown accustomed to with today's earbuds, the Galaxy Buds FE feature active noise cancellation pair easily with your devices. Speaking of which, thanks to Auto Switch, it connects seamless to whatever phone or tablet you're using.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 $119 @ Amazon

:pwest price! Save $80 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro. They feature 11mm drivers and a 6-core audio chip for stellar audio performance — free of background noise. IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, the Pixel Buds Pro are great for workouts. Price check: Best Buy $199

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $89 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the AirPods 2 with Lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds: $199 $128 @ Best Buy

Save $72 on Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds. They improve upon the original LinkBuds with upgraded 5mm drivers, active noise-cancellation (ANC) and stronger microphones. You also get Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, and LDAC. They're among the best noise-cancelling earbuds for working and everyday use.

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $89 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Beats Studio Buds. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with a charging case).

Sony WH-1000XM5 with Stand and USB Hub: $399 $328 @ Amazon

Save $70 with this Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Bundle from Brooklyn's own Focus Camera via Amazon. This bundle includes: Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, metal alloy headphone stand, and Knox Gear 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review the headphones earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality. We were also impressed by Sony's V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1. It controls 8 microphones to deliver incredibly effective noise-cancellation which we experienced in the real word.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $299 $199 @ Amazon

Save $100 on our favorite Bose earbuds. We strongly believe they boast the best active noise cancelling available. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. They also offer excellent audio, and great battery Price check: Best Buy $199

JBL Live 660NC Headphones: $199 $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy Black Friday deal —Save $100 on JBL Live 660NC Headphones. With JBL signature sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 50-hour battery life, the JBL Live 660NC are among the industry's best wireless headphones.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $199 @ Amazon

Save $130 on Bose QuietComfort 45. They're comfortable, snug, and offer quality sound. If you're looking for something to wear around the house without worrying about it falling off your head, this is as snug as headphones can get. Price check: Best Buy $199