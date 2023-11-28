Xbox Series X +Diablo 4 bundle just $439 in Cyber Monday deal. Dreams really do come true

Xbox Series X + Diablo IV bundle

Deal: $559 $439 @ Walmart



Overview: Save $120 on the Xbox Series X + Diablo IV bundle at Walmart. With the game alone priced at $69, you're getting a free game plus an additional $50 in savings.

Features: 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2-based CPU, 12-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU, 16BG of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, supports 8K resolution and 4K at 120 fps, DirectX ray tracing, Dolby Vision HDR with compatible display, digital download of the Diablo IV game

Price check: GameStop $449 | Newegg $449

Price history: $449 is the lowest historical price for the Xbox Series X console, so getting Diablo IV for an additional $10 off is better than best.

Reviews: The Xbox Series X received positive reviews, with many reviewers praising the console's speedy loading times, powerful performance, and impressive backwards compatibility. In early reviews, people mention the lack of launch exclusive games, but commend the value of Xbox Game Pass.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tech Radar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★ ★

Buy if: You've been longing after the Xbox Series X console and are a Diablo fan. This is the best deal we've ever seen for this powerful gaming machine, and there are a ton of wonderful games to play via Xbox Game Pass.

Don't buy if: You already have a gaming PC and don't feel like the couch-gaming, console experience is for you. Instead, just buy Diablo on the PC and/or subscribe to Xbox Game Pass PC for a massive collection of new games to play on your gaming PC.