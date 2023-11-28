Xbox Series X +Diablo 4 bundle just $439 in Cyber Monday deal. Dreams really do come true
Thank the heavens for this Cyber Monday bundle
Cyber Monday 2023 deals are here and, well, we're finding some killer savings. Such as this Xbox Series X deal. Well, more than a deal, really, because it comes bundled with Diablo IV for less than the price of the console alone.
The Xbox Series X + Diablo IV bundle is $439 at Walmart for Cyber Monday, so only a few more hours. Normally, the Xbox Series X alone has an MSRP of $499. This means you're saving $60 and getting Diablo IV for free. This is practically theft, and this deal quickly made its way to the top of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals list.
That's not all that Walmart Cyber Monday deals has to offer, but lets focus on what's important. Gaming.
Today's best Xbox Series X deal
Xbox Series X + Diablo IV bundle
Deal:
$559 $439 @ Walmart
Overview: Save $120 on the Xbox Series X + Diablo IV bundle at Walmart. With the game alone priced at $69, you're getting a free game plus an additional $50 in savings.
Features: 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2-based CPU, 12-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU, 16BG of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, supports 8K resolution and 4K at 120 fps, DirectX ray tracing, Dolby Vision HDR with compatible display, digital download of the Diablo IV game
Price check: GameStop $449 | Newegg $449
Price history: $449 is the lowest historical price for the Xbox Series X console, so getting Diablo IV for an additional $10 off is better than best.
Reviews: The Xbox Series X received positive reviews, with many reviewers praising the console's speedy loading times, powerful performance, and impressive backwards compatibility. In early reviews, people mention the lack of launch exclusive games, but commend the value of Xbox Game Pass.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tech Radar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy if: You've been longing after the Xbox Series X console and are a Diablo fan. This is the best deal we've ever seen for this powerful gaming machine, and there are a ton of wonderful games to play via Xbox Game Pass.
Don't buy if: You already have a gaming PC and don't feel like the couch-gaming, console experience is for you. Instead, just buy Diablo on the PC and/or subscribe to Xbox Game Pass PC for a massive collection of new games to play on your gaming PC.
