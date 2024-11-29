This 3-in-1 Black Friday deal is one of the best Xbox bundles I've seen yet
A controller, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and an Amazon Fire Stick? Not bad. Not bad at all
I'm not a huge fan of adding more subscriptions to my life, but Xbox Game Pass might be the exception.
Having so many games at your fingertips is huge and being able to stream then on the go is even more appealing. If you've been on the fence about adding another subscription to your life (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $20 per month) I don't blame you, but now may be the time to make the leap.
Thanks to a Black Friday deal, you can now get one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free and an Xbox controller plus an Amazon Fire Stick 4K for just $75 — normally that bundle is $126.97, so that's a full 40% off.
It should be noted that part of the reason these items are bundled together is that it's actually a way of playing Xbox on your TV at home without having a console at all — the Fire Stick can stream Xbox Game Pass and the controller obviously is for actually playing the games.
This deal bundles together a white Xbox controller, an Amazon Fire Stick 4K and one month of Game Pass Ultimate for free.
If you've been thinking about springing for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($20 per month) this might be the best way to do it.
With all of these items you can also stream Xbox games without having a console at all.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
James is Senior News Editor for Laptop Mag. He previously covered technology at Inverse and Input. He's written about everything from AI, to phones, and electric mobility and likes to make unlistenable rock music with GarageBand in his downtime. Outside of work, you can find him roving New York City on a never-ending quest to find the cheapest dive bar.