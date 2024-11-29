This 3-in-1 Black Friday deal is one of the best Xbox bundles I've seen yet

I'm not a huge fan of adding more subscriptions to my life, but Xbox Game Pass might be the exception.

Having so many games at your fingertips is huge and being able to stream then on the go is even more appealing. If you've been on the fence about adding another subscription to your life (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $20 per month) I don't blame you, but now may be the time to make the leap.

Thanks to a Black Friday deal, you can now get one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free and an Xbox controller plus an Amazon Fire Stick 4K for just $75 — normally that bundle is $126.97, so that's a full 40% off.

It should be noted that part of the reason these items are bundled together is that it's actually a way of playing Xbox on your TV at home without having a console at all — the Fire Stick can stream Xbox Game Pass and the controller obviously is for actually playing the games.