Where to pre-order Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition: Is it worth it?

Amazon Prime Day is currently live, but beyond the amazing deals you can find on gaming hardware, the Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition is now available for pre-order. Yes, that's right, even though the successor for the Nintendo Switch is likely launching in 2025, the company has still developed a new Nintendo Switch version for people to get their hands on.

It officially launches on September 26, and if you want to get your hands on it, you can pre-order it right now. The Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition is available for $209 at Best Buy.

In reality, the Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition exists to celebrate the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, a game where we finally get to play as Zelda rather than just Link. Beyond that, it's not different from a regular Nintendo Switch Lite outside of its design, featuring a golden exterior with the Hyrule Crest placed on the back of the device.

Pre-order Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition: $209 @ Best Buy

The Nintendo Switch Lite is now available in this incredible Hyrule Edition to commemorate the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, available on September 26th. If you like the base Nintendo Switch but want it for cheaper and are willing to give up the detachable Joy Cons, look no further. It also comes with 12-months of membership for Nintendo Switch Online, which is a $50 value.

Is Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition worth it?

In a world where the Nintendo Switch launched all the way back in 2017, we're steadily approaching a future where its successor will be on store shelves before we know it. It's difficult to argue that a 2025 launch date is in the cards, and if the Switch 2 will already launch so soon, is it worth purchasing a Nintendo Switch Lite that won't even come until September?

Frankly, the answer is a resounding "no" for most people. If you're planning on getting the new Nintendo Switch, you should not be spending money on a model of the old Nintendo Switch a year before the new one comes out.

However, there are two groups of people who won't mind:

Obviously, if you're a collector of sorts with the cash to spare, feel free to do as you please. Some will look at this The Legend of Zelda themed Nintendo Switch design and think "It doesn't matter if the new one is coming out soon, I need this." If that's you, go right ahead.

The other group is folks who don't have plans of investing in the new Nintendo Switch for whatever reason, especially since we have no clue how much it will cost and don't know if it will launch with a Lite version right away. It could be years before we see a Lite model of the successor, so you might end up waiting a while if that's the only version you want to get your hands on.