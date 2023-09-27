Preorder the Meta Quest 3 starting from $499 and get a free game

The just announced Meta Quest 3 VR headset is now available for preorder starting from $499. You may buy the Quest 3 directly from Meta, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Totally revamped, the Meta Quest 3 is the most powerful Quest headset yet. It upgrades the Quest series to a super-fast Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2, life-like 4K+ Infinite Display, and immersive 3D sound with 40% more volume. Additionally, the new Quest 3 features Touch Plus Controllers and Direct Touch with realistic haptics.

Preorder the Quest 3 now and jump into the world of mixed reality with a library of 500+ VR apps. To get you started, the Quest 3 includes the upcoming RPG Asgard's 2 Wrath for free.

Meta Quest 3 (Preorder): $499 @ Best Buy

Meta Quest 3 (Preorder): $499 @ Amazon

