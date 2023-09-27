Preorder the Meta Quest 3 starting from $499 and get a free game
The just announced Meta Quest 3 VR headset is now available for preorder starting from $499. You may buy the Quest 3 directly from Meta, Amazon, and Best Buy.
Totally revamped, the Meta Quest 3 is the most powerful Quest headset yet. It upgrades the Quest series to a super-fast Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2, life-like 4K+ Infinite Display, and immersive 3D sound with 40% more volume. Additionally, the new Quest 3 features Touch Plus Controllers and Direct Touch with realistic haptics.
Preorder the Quest 3 now and jump into the world of mixed reality with a library of 500+ VR apps. To get you started, the Quest 3 includes the upcoming RPG Asgard's 2 Wrath for free.
Preorder Meta Quest 3
Meta Quest 3 (Preorder): $499 @ Best Buy
Preorder the Meta Quest 3 starting from $499 at Best Buy, the most powerful Quest to date. It features a dual RGB color camera and 4K+ Infinite display consisting of two panels with 2064 x 2208-pixels per eye. Powering the VR Quest 3 is an upgraded Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2. Pick up the Meta Quest 3 for a VR experience like never before. Preorders ship by the Quest 3's Oct. 10 release date.
Meta Quest 3 (Preorder): $499 @ Amazon
Preorders ship by the Quest 3's Oct. 10 release date.
Meta Quest 3 (Preorder): $499 @ Meta
Preorders ship by the Quest 3's Oct. 10 release date.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.