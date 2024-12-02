The Meta Quest 3S is effectively only $199 thanks to this limited-time Cyber Monday deal

Black Friday's Meta Quest headset deals were plenty tempting, but Cyber Monday is upping the ante, making today's best Meta Quest 3S deal one you simply can't afford to refuse.

For a limited time, Amazon has improved upon their $75 promotional credit offer when purchasing a Meta Quest 3S to $100 (when using code QUEST100), effectively making your purchase of a Quest 3S (128GB) headset cost only $199 — especially if you plan on doing further Cyber Monday shopping at Amazon.

On top of that, you still get a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow (val. $49.99) and a three-month trial of Meta Quest+ (val. $23.97), further lending to the value of this impressive offer.

While there's no discount on the price of the headset itself, with the Quest 3S (128GB) model available for $299 on Amazon, when purchasing during Cyber Monday you gain $173.96 in extras.

Today's best Meta Quest 3S Cyber Monday deal