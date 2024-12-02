The Meta Quest 3S is effectively only $199 thanks to this limited-time Cyber Monday deal
Black Friday's Meta Quest headset deals were plenty tempting, but Cyber Monday is upping the ante, making today's best Meta Quest 3S deal one you simply can't afford to refuse.
For a limited time, Amazon has improved upon their $75 promotional credit offer when purchasing a Meta Quest 3S to $100 (when using code QUEST100), effectively making your purchase of a Quest 3S (128GB) headset cost only $199 — especially if you plan on doing further Cyber Monday shopping at Amazon.
On top of that, you still get a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow (val. $49.99) and a three-month trial of Meta Quest+ (val. $23.97), further lending to the value of this impressive offer.
While there's no discount on the price of the headset itself, with the Quest 3S (128GB) model available for $299 on Amazon, when purchasing during Cyber Monday you gain $173.96 in extras.
Today's best Meta Quest 3S Cyber Monday deal
Pick up Meta's latest third-generation mixed reality headset during Cyber Monday and receive a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow with a free three-month trial of Meta Quest+, and a $100 promotional credit at Amazon.
Meta's Quest 3S grants wearers virtual and augmented reality experiences for both stand-alone and PCVR gaming. The new Quest 3S headset offers improved tracking over the Quest 3, and features the same powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor for parallel performance with Meta's flagship headset for less!
Features: Fresnel optics, LCD (1832 x 1920, 120Hz, 20PPD) display, 4MP RGB passthrough for mixed reality content, Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor with Adreno 740 graphics, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4324 mAh battery, Touch Pro VR controllers.
Release date: October 2024
Reviews: The Meta Quest 3S won our Editor's Choice award as part of our review earlier in the year. We loved its passthrough, hand tracking, and price.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You're looking to upgrade from your Quest 2 headset and experience mixed reality, or if you're new to VR/XR in general. It's a fantastic entry point for the medium, offering everything you'll need in one place.
Don't buy it if: You're an experienced VR user and you're looking for improved visual fidelity and the best possible graphics. The Meta Quest 3 offers higher-resolution graphics and improved pancake lenses, but more niche PCVR headsets may tempt you even further.
