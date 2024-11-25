This Black Friday deal on the Meta Quest 3S just made the best value in VR even better
It's not a discount on the price but it's as close as you can get
The Quest 3S is an unbeatable deal in the world of mixed reality, but that doesn't mean it can't get better.
During this week of innumerable Black Friday deals, Meta is sweetening its already very affordable headset — not by offering a discount on the price, but by throwing a few extras in the mix.
Right now if you buy the $299 Quest 3S, you get a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow (normally $49.99) for free. The perks don't end there either; as a part of the ongoing deal, you'll also get either a $75 Amazon gift card or a $75 gift card at Target depending on which retailer you buy from.
As noted by TechRadar, Target is also offering an additional 5% off for Target Circle members.
Altogether, that's an additional $125 value on top of what's easily the most accessible value in mixed reality. If you're on the fence about buying a mixed reality headset, there's never been a better time than now.
Through Amazon, you'll get a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a $75 gift card to Amazon.
The Quest 3S is already an incredible deal with top-notch passthrough and a huge catalog of games. The resolution might not be as good as the Quest 3, but it's more than good enough for any first-time mixed reality user.
Through Target, you'll get a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a $75 gift card to Target. On top of that, Target Circle members will also get 5% off.
James is Senior News Editor for Laptop Mag. He previously covered technology at Inverse and Input. He's written about everything from AI, to phones, and electric mobility and likes to make unlistenable rock music with GarageBand in his downtime. Outside of work, you can find him roving New York City on a never-ending quest to find the cheapest dive bar.