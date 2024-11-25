This Black Friday deal on the Meta Quest 3S just made the best value in VR even better

The Quest 3S is an unbeatable deal in the world of mixed reality, but that doesn't mean it can't get better.

During this week of innumerable Black Friday deals, Meta is sweetening its already very affordable headset — not by offering a discount on the price, but by throwing a few extras in the mix.

Right now if you buy the $299 Quest 3S, you get a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow (normally $49.99) for free. The perks don't end there either; as a part of the ongoing deal, you'll also get either a $75 Amazon gift card or a $75 gift card at Target depending on which retailer you buy from.

As noted by TechRadar, Target is also offering an additional 5% off for Target Circle members.

Altogether, that's an additional $125 value on top of what's easily the most accessible value in mixed reality. If you're on the fence about buying a mixed reality headset, there's never been a better time than now.

Meta Quest 3S: was $299 now $299 at amazon.com Through Amazon, you'll get a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a $75 gift card to Amazon. The Quest 3S is already an incredible deal with top-notch passthrough and a huge catalog of games. The resolution might not be as good as the Quest 3, but it's more than good enough for any first-time mixed reality user.