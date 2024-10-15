Jump into other worlds with this deal on the premium Meta Quest 3 VR headset

If you've been itching to explore mixed reality experiences, you may have eyed the Meta Quest 3 before but didn't take the plunge. Now is a great time to stop sitting on the sidelines and delve into the world of VR and mixed reality, thanks to the big savings currently available on the Meta Quest 3.

You can now get a Meta Quest 3 for $499 at Best Buy, a 23% reduction on its regular $649 price. This sale is specifically on the capacious premium version of the Quest 3, with 512GB of local storage.

The larger storage capacity means you can store more games on your headset, and you won't likely run into the issue of running out of space any time soon. Game sizes vary dramatically, with some games requiring just a few gigabytes, others hovering around 10GB, and premium games with long campaigns and complex gameplay needing more still. For example, Asgard's Wrath 2, a previous freebie with the purchase of a Quest 3, and that game requires over 31GB.

The price includes a headset, two controllers, and the forthcoming Batman: Arkham Shadow game, and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest+ (the latter two are a combined $70 value according to Meta).

In our Quest 3 review, we gave the headset 4 stars out of 5. Our reviewer praised the headset's sleek and lightweight design, excellent audio, and full-color passthrough for mixed reality engagement.

You can also buy the Meta Quest 3 headset with 512GB for $499 at Amazon. Or spend $49 more and grab the bundle that includes the Elite Strap for added comfort (Meta Quest 3 512GB + Elite Strap bundle, now $528 from Amazon, originally $710).

While on the topic of Amazon, if these Quest 3 deals seem too spendy, then scope out Amazon's pre-order deal on the Quest 3S Comfort Edition: Meta's imminent headset refresh includes the 128GB Quest 3S and the Elite Strap bundle for $350 (a sale that knocks 5% off of the usual $369 bundle price).

Top deal on the Meta Quest 3 (512GB) VR headset