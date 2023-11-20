I tested 13+ gaming headsets this year — my favorite is just $129 for Black Friday!
The HyperX Cloud III Wireless is among the best
Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. If you're a gamer, you can snag the brand new HyperX Cloud III Wireless gaming headset on discount.
It offers an incredible soundstage in a wireless package for a decent price — and that was when it wasn't on sale, and now that it's shaved $40, we cannot recommend it more.
You can add to your immersive gaming experience with the HyperX Cloud III Wireless for $129 at Amazon right now.
Black Friday HyperX Cloud III Wireless deal
HyperX Cloud III Wireless:
$169 $129 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $40 on the HyperX Cloud III Wireless, one of the best wireless gaming headsets. It works with PC, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. (Wired with Xbox Series X.)
Features: Dynamic 53mm Neodymium-magnet drivers and DTS:X Spatial Audio. The headband is stuffed with HyperX’s proprietary memory foam, which is as cozy as it is thick. Noise-canceling microphone with a built-in mesh filter. Compatible with every modern console except the Xbox Series X, featuring USB Type-A and USB Type-C wireless connectivity (Plugs into your smartphone, PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch).
Release date: Aug. 23, 2023.
Price check: Best Buy $129 | HP $129
Reviews: The HyperX Cloud III Wireless is the new hotness on the wireless gaming headset block, offering incredible comfort and dashing performance with 120 hours of battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Windows Central: ★★★★½ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want to go wireless. You game on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, or mobile. You're looking for a good microphone packed into a gaming headset. You love long battery life. You want your ears to be comforted by memory foam.
Don't Buy it if: You exclusively play on the Xbox Series X. You don't really care for wireless headsets. You want to experience spatial audio on devices that aren't your PC. You want Bluetooth or hate using a dongle.
