I just saved $105 on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and here's how you can too
Get 15-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for its lowest price this year
Black Friday is TODAY, Nov. 24, 2023, and we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. Whether you're a PC or Console gamer, you can benefit from this epic Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal that'll save you $84 a year.
Get access to hundreds of games on Xbox Series X, PC, and cloud; get access to new games like Starfield on day one; play all those EA games you've been meaning to get to; invest in your future as an Activision-Blizzard fan (games coming in 2024).
Right now you can get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $30 ($21 off) at CDKeys (I just bought 15-months worth of this — it's saved me $105).
Best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Black Friday deal
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3M:
$51 $30 @ CDKeys
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best deals in gaming. And now, you can get three months of it for $21 off. This service boasts a catalogue of over 300 games between Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Keep in mind, Ultimate allows you to access those games on both PC and Xbox consoles, while regular Xbox Game Pass works only for those who use Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles.
More Xbox Game Pass deals
Xbox Game Pass Core 1Y:
$120 $47 @ CDKeys
Xbox Game Pass Core is the basic Xbox Live service that Microsoft offers. You can get a whole year of it for just $47 right now. This nets you online multiplayer access, 25 games accessible for download as well ass member deals and discounts. Keep in mind that this version of Xbox Game Pass works only for those who use Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1M NON-STACKABLE:
$17 $2.49 @ CDKeys
This is NON-STACKABLE (meaning you cannot redeem more than one). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best deals in gaming. And now, you can get one month of it for just $2.49. This service boasts a catalogue of over 300 games between Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Keep in mind, Ultimate allows you to access those games on both PC and Xbox consoles, while regular Xbox Game Pass works only for those who use Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.
