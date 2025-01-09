HP amps up its Omen G2 gaming monitors at CES 2025 — starting at just $249

The right gaming monitor may fix common PC gaming issues like lag and choppy performance. No matter how good your computer's hardware is, a mediocre display can ruin your gameplay.

Thankfully, the new HP Omen G2 gaming monitor lineup comes in with the assist.

HP is putting its best foot forward for 2025, announcing the next generation of its top-rated Omen gaming monitors.

On Monday at CES 2025, HP announced its latest Omen G2 gaming monitor offerings. Among them are the HP Omen 32x smart gaming monitor, the HP Omen 27 gaming monitors with refresh rates of up to 280Hz, and the ultrawide curved HP Omen 34c G2.

Laptop Mag at CES 2025 This article is part of a Laptop Mag special issue highlighting news, reviews, interviews, and analysis of the best in consumer tech showcased at CES 2025, direct from Las Vegas, Nevada. For more coverage, check out Laptop Mag's CES 2025 special issue.

Over the previous models, these new displays have higher refresh rates, vibrant factory color calibrations, and new panel technology.

If you want the best gaming experience, especially when playing fast-action fighting or first-person shooter games, consider HP's family of 2025 Omen G2 gaming monitors.

The 180Hz HP Omen 27 G2 FHD Gaming Monitor is priced at $249 and will be available in May at HP.com and participating retailers. Its QHD sibling, the HP Omen 27q G2, costs $299 and lands in April 2025. Boasting the highest refresh rate from the series, the HP Omen 27qs QHD gaming is expected in June, priced at $449.

For big-screen gamers, the 34-inch curved HP Omen 24c G2 launches in June for $449. Finally, the HP Omen 32x Smart Gaming Monitor with TV streaming capabilities via Google TV costs $749 and is slated for an April release.

(Image credit: HP)

Swipe to scroll horizontally HP Omen 27 G2 Gaming Monitor Specifications Resolution Refresh Rate Response Time Ports FHD (1920 x 1080) 180z 1ms 1x DP 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5 mm Audio Jack (Audio Out) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3

(Image credit: Laptop Mag, HP)

Swipe to scroll horizontally HP OMEN 27qs G2 Resolution Refresh Rate Response Time Ports 2K QHD (2560 x 1440) 280Hz 1ms 1x DP 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x USB-C, 1x 3.5 mm Audio Jack (Audio Out), 2x USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3

(Image credit: HP)

Swipe to scroll horizontally HP OMEN 27q G2 Gaming Monitor Specfications Resolution Refresh Rate Response Time Ports 2K QHD (2560 x 1440) 180Hz 1ms 1x DP 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5 mm Audio Jack (Audio Out) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3

(Image credit: HP)

Swipe to scroll horizontally HP Omen 32x Smart Gaming Monitor Specifications Resolution Refresh Rate Response Time Ports 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 144Hz 3ms 1 x DisplayPort.1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB-C (65W USB Power Delivery, Alt mode DisplayPort 1.4, Ports 2x USB-A 2.0 Data Hub, 1x 3.5 mm Audio Jack (Audio Out), 1x RJ-45 (100 Mbps, for Google TV OS use only) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3

(Image credit: Laptop Mag, HP)

Swipe to scroll horizontally HP Omen 34c G2 Gaming Monitor Specifications Resolution Refresh Rate Response Time Ports WQHD (3440 x 1440) 180Hz 1ms 1x DP 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5 mm Audio Jack (Audio Out) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3