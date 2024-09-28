I found 5 gaming deals that are up to 67% off ahead of October Prime Day

Amazon's October Prime Day sale is coming up soon, but you don't need to wait to score some new gaming gear at huge discounts.

Woot is offering a slew of deals on games, controllers, and accessories right now and you don't want to miss out. I'm always looking for new games for my Nintendo Switch, so I have my eye on several hit titles that are up to 37% off this weekend. For example, Luigi's Mansion 3 is down to just $40 right now! You can also get discounts on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario Bros Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and more.

Woot has deals on console games for Xbox and Playstation, too, like South Park: Snow Day for just $10 or Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for only $15!

Now is the perfect time to pick up a new controller, too, but don't pay full price. You can snag the 8BitDo Ultimate controller for just $40 right now! That's a 43% discount on a controller that's normally $70. If you're a fan of mobile gaming, you can also pick up the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller at an unbelievable 63% discount!

Here's a look at the top 5 gaming deals I uncovered at Woot that you won't want to miss out on this weekend!

Top 5 deals on gaming gear ahead of October Prime Day

Luigi's Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch: $59 $39 @ Woot

Score $20 off the latest title in the hit Luigi's Mansion series with this epic deal from Woot! Highlights: What better way to kick off spooky season than with this spooky hit from Nintendo! The third entry in the Luigi's Mansion series takes you inside the Last Resort hotel, where Mario and the gang have mysteriously gone missing. Luigi must face his fears to track them down in this goofy, fun RPG that's perfect for Halloween.

South Park: Snow Day! for PS5: $29 $9.99 @ Woot

Snag this 3D co-op hit for PS5 for a mere $10 at Woot this weekend! Highlights: Winter is right around the corner, so what better way to celebrate than with some shenanigans in South Park: Snow Day! for PS5? This goofy co-op title sees Cartman and the South Park cast battle it out to save their town from the ultimate blizzard. Choose from an array of ranged and melee weapons and tap into special abilities to take down wintery bosses with your friends!

8BitDo Ultimate controller for Xbox/Windows/Android: $69 $39 @ Woot

Upgrade your mobile and console gaming experience with the latest 3-mode controller from 8BitDo! Features: The 8BitDo Ultimate is a 3-mode controller you can use across your Xbox, Windows, and Android devices, making it a great one-stop-shop for multi-platform gamers. It features Hall Effect joysticks and trigger buttons, two back paddle buttons, an improved D-pad, and an included charging dock.

Razer Kishi V2 Pro mobile gaming controller for Android: $149 $59 @ Woot

Snag an incredible 63% discount on Razer's latest mobile gaming controller with this deal from Woot! Features: The Razer Kishi V2 Pro is the new-and-improved version of Razer's Switch-style mobile gaming controller. You simply pop your phone into the universal fit bridge, connect your phone, and start gaming. The Kishi V2 Pro features haptic feedback and virtual controller mode, which allows you to use it in place of touchscreen-only controls. The Kishi V2 Pro is also compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Remote Play.