I found 5 gaming deals that are up to 67% off ahead of October Prime Day

Deals
By
published

Snag these games, controllers, and accessories at a steep discount this weekend!

Console games, controllers, and accessories on sale this weekend with a Laptop Mag Epic Deals icon on a yellow and red background
(Image credit: Nintendo/Razer/SteelSeries/Future, edited with Adobe Express)

Amazon's October Prime Day sale is coming up soon, but you don't need to wait to score some new gaming gear at huge discounts. 

Woot is offering a slew of deals on games, controllers, and accessories right now and you don't want to miss out. I'm always looking for new games for my Nintendo Switch, so I have my eye on several hit titles that are up to 37% off this weekend. For example, Luigi's Mansion 3 is down to just $40 right now! You can also get discounts on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario Bros Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and more. 

Woot has deals on console games for Xbox and Playstation, too, like South Park: Snow Day for just $10 or Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for only $15

Now is the perfect time to pick up a new controller, too, but don't pay full price. You can snag the 8BitDo Ultimate controller for just $40 right now! That's a 43% discount on a controller that's normally $70. If you're a fan of mobile gaming, you can also pick up the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller at an unbelievable 63% discount! 

Here's a look at the top 5 gaming deals I uncovered at Woot that you won't want to miss out on this weekend!

Top 5 deals on gaming gear ahead of October Prime Day

Luigi's Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch: $59 $39 @ Woot

Luigi's Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch: $59 $39 @ Woot
Score $20 off the latest title in the hit Luigi's Mansion series with this epic deal from Woot! 

Highlights: What better way to kick off spooky season than with this spooky hit from Nintendo! The third entry in the Luigi's Mansion series takes you inside the Last Resort hotel, where Mario and the gang have mysteriously gone missing. Luigi must face his fears to track them down in this goofy, fun RPG that's perfect for Halloween. 

View Deal
South Park: Snow Day! for PS5: $29 $9.99 @ Woot

South Park: Snow Day! for PS5: $29 $9.99 @ Woot
Snag this 3D co-op hit for PS5 for a mere $10 at Woot this weekend! 

Highlights: Winter is right around the corner, so what better way to celebrate than with some shenanigans in South Park: Snow Day! for PS5? This goofy co-op title sees Cartman and the South Park cast battle it out to save their town from the ultimate blizzard. Choose from an array of ranged and melee weapons and tap into special abilities to take down wintery bosses with your friends! 

View Deal
8BitDo Ultimate controller for Xbox/Windows/Android: $69 $39 @ Woot

8BitDo Ultimate controller for Xbox/Windows/Android: $69 $39 @ Woot
Upgrade your mobile and console gaming experience with the latest 3-mode controller from 8BitDo! 

Features: The 8BitDo Ultimate is a 3-mode controller you can use across your Xbox, Windows, and Android devices, making it a great one-stop-shop for multi-platform gamers. It features Hall Effect joysticks and trigger buttons, two back paddle buttons, an improved D-pad, and an included charging dock.  

View Deal
Razer Kishi V2 Pro mobile gaming controller for Android: $149 $59 @ Woot

Razer Kishi V2 Pro mobile gaming controller for Android: $149 $59 @ Woot
Snag an incredible 63% discount on Razer's latest mobile gaming controller with this deal from Woot! 

Features: The Razer Kishi V2 Pro is the new-and-improved version of Razer's Switch-style mobile gaming controller. You simply pop your phone into the universal fit bridge, connect your phone, and start gaming. The Kishi V2 Pro features haptic feedback and virtual controller mode, which allows you to use it in place of touchscreen-only controls. The Kishi V2 Pro is also compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Remote Play. 

View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4P wireless gaming headset: $124 $69 @ Woot

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4P wireless gaming headset: $124 $69 @ Woot
Snag an incredible 63% discount on Razer's latest mobile gaming controller with this deal from Woot! 

Features: The SteelSeries Arctis Nova line-up includes some of the most popular gaming headsets in the world, and for good reason. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4P is affordable, super comfy, reliable, and offers great audio performance for gaming, music, and more. The built-in mic includes AI noise cancelling so you won't have to worry about background noise in voice chats. The Arctis Nova 4P boasts 36 hours of battery life and multi-platform connectivity for PlayStation, Switch, Steam Deck, PC, Mac, and mobile devices. 

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 791 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(32GB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 Gaming...
Walmart
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
2
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Amazon
$925
View Deal
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
3
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU604
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
4
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus M16 16"...
Best Buy
$1,949.99
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
Our Review
5
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
Preorder
Low Stock
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB 16GB RAM)
6
Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8...
Walmart
View Deal
MSI Katana 15
(Black)
7
MSI Katana 15 B13VEK-277US...
Amazon
$999.99
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch 1TB)
Our Review
8
MSI Titan GT77 17.3" UHD...
Amazon
View Deal
Dell G16 (7620)
9
Dell G16
Dell
View Deal
Low Stock
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
(512GB)
Our Review
10
Grade A Acer Predator Triton...
Walmart
View Deal
Load more deals
Stevie Bonifield
Stevie Bonifield
Freelance Writer

Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist specializing in keyboards, peripherals, gaming gear, and mobile tech. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, photography, and building way too many custom keyboards