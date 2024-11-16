Not a typo: Up to $250 off Xbox Steering Wheel with Pedals in Best Buy Black Friday sale

If you're a racing game fan like I, you know a good race wheel and pedals can be pricey. That's why this is the best time to get a new race setup, whether for yourself or as a gift for a gamer. Three of the best race wheels are on sale for Black Friday so that you can save hundreds on a new setup.

For example, the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals set for Xbox and PC is down to just $279 at Best Buy. This set is a steal at this sub-$300 sale price. It includes all the basics for an immersive racing experience, with premium materials like brushed aluminum and leather.

That's not the only deal you can take advantage of this weekend. Three great racing wheels are hundreds of dollars off for Black Friday, so pick one up before they go out of stock for the holidays.

Top 3 deals on Xbox racing wheels for Black Friday

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race Wheel and Pedal System for Xbox and PC: was $649 now $399 at Best Buy Want the ultimate racing game experience? The Turtle Beach VelocityOne race wheel and pedal system might be exactly what you're looking for. This tricked-out race wheel includes a digital Race Management display, a load-cell braking system, the VelocityOne control unit, and even a companion app for fine-tuning performance. Altogether, those features make for one of the most authentic racing experiences you can buy. Usually, this pro-level set costs well over $600, but right now, it's down to just $399 at Best Buy!