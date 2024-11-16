Not a typo: Up to $250 off Xbox Steering Wheel with Pedals in Best Buy Black Friday sale
Don't lose the race to snag these top deals on racing wheels for Black Friday
If you're a racing game fan like I, you know a good race wheel and pedals can be pricey. That's why this is the best time to get a new race setup, whether for yourself or as a gift for a gamer. Three of the best race wheels are on sale for Black Friday so that you can save hundreds on a new setup.
For example, the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals set for Xbox and PC is down to just $279 at Best Buy. This set is a steal at this sub-$300 sale price. It includes all the basics for an immersive racing experience, with premium materials like brushed aluminum and leather.
That's not the only deal you can take advantage of this weekend. Three great racing wheels are hundreds of dollars off for Black Friday, so pick one up before they go out of stock for the holidays.
Top 3 deals on Xbox racing wheels for Black Friday
Want the ultimate racing game experience? The Turtle Beach VelocityOne race wheel and pedal system might be exactly what you're looking for. This tricked-out race wheel includes a digital Race Management display, a load-cell braking system, the VelocityOne control unit, and even a companion app for fine-tuning performance. Altogether, those features make for one of the most authentic racing experiences you can buy. Usually, this pro-level set costs well over $600, but right now, it's down to just $399 at Best Buy!
The Logitech G923 racing wheelset is perfect for beginners but is an excellent upgrade for any racing game fan still playing on a controller. Made with leather and brushed aluminum, this wheel promises a premium experience.
The pressure-sensitive brake pedal and Logitech's True Force feedback system take immersion up a notch. If you want the complete racing experience, pick up this top-notch race wheelset now while it's down to just $279.
The Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel and magnetic pedals set focuses on getting the basics right, making it a great pick for beginners or anyone who wants a more streamlined, simplified racing setup.
The magnetic pedals allow you to quickly and precisely shift gears, while the compact race dashboard display is customizable with 20 different display options.
Thanks to its great pedals and realistic force feedback, this budget-friendly race wheel earned a solid four stars from Laptop Mag.
