13 LEGO deals I'd buy for my daughter on Cyber Monday (JK it's actually for me)

Cyber Monday is TODAY, Nov. 27, 2023, and with the end of the dealsapalooza in sight, people are snapping up the best discounts on top products from laptops to phones. Well, throw that tech aside for now, because there's a bunch of LEGOs on sale. Yeah, you read that right.

My daughter is quite young, but it doesn't hurt to get her started on LEGOs early (well, it might, please do not hand a small child small objects as they can be choking hazards). She loves those large LEGO-like blocks for kids, but I might as well prepare myself for future birthdays by getting all of those savings in now. And you can too!

Here are the best Cyber Monday LEGO deals you can get right now.

Best Cyber Monday LEGO deals

Lego Horizon FW Tallneck: $89 $73 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best games to ever launch on the PS5, and there's nothing cooler than to get to build one of the biggest creatures in the game in a lego set. This massive build consists of 1,222 Lego pieces. It's going to take a little longer to build than it would to climb.

Lego The BATMAN Batmobile: $29 $23 @ Amazon

Become THE BATMAN! I cannot help but love most Batmobiles. This one in particular, however, is just a badass muscle car. It's simple yet so damn cool, and one of the best moments in the film is recreated in this LEGO set. It's very affordable and features only 392 pieces, so it won't take long to build. You can probably complete it before you finish a watch of The BATMAN.

Lego Sonic Green Hill Zone: $79 $63 @ Amazon

You gotta go fast if you want to get this deal before Cyber Monday is up. Well, maybe not Sonic fast. But if you want to build the iconic Green Hill Zone from the original Sonic The Hedgehog, I could not think of a better time than when it's on sale.

Super Mario Peach’s Castle: $129 $104 @ Amazon

Mario can't even get away with plumbing anymore. Now he has to turn to construction in order to make Peach happy. Get yourself ready to build the iconic Peach Castle with 1,216 LEGO pieces. This is technically an expansion, but if you just want the castle, go for it. Otherwise, you can also get the Peach Starter Course for $47.

Lego Harry Potter Gryffindor: $34 $28 @ Target

This dual-purpose set functions as both a recreation of the Gryffindor common room and a decorative wall banner. Adorned with the Gryffindor crest, it folds out to create a miniature playset complete with lots of movie-accurate details. It also includes three Minifigures: Harry Potter, Neville Longbottom and Angelina Johnson.

Lego Classic Large Brick Box: $48 $32 @ Walmart

Sometimes all the fancy licensed sets are too much, and you need to go back to basics with a big box of Lego bricks. This box comes with 790 different pieces for you to build and destroy your own Lego creations on a whim. All with a big yellow box to keep it in.

Lego HP Room of Requirement: $49 $39 @ Amazon

Re-create one of the most firey scenes from the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 movie with this set. This Lego recreation of the Room of Requirement hidden in Hogwarts Castle comes with five Minifigures including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy. It's also part of the Hogwarts modular range which means it can be combined with additional sets to create a full-scale Hogwarts castle.

Lego Marvel Iron Man Armory: $89 $45 @ Amazon

Iron Man's base is under attack by Whiplash, and it's up to Tony Stark and War Machine to save the day. This comes with a mini sports car from Iron Man 2, alongside three different suits of armor. Also along for the ride are Pepper Potts, Nick Fury and everyone's favorite robot arm Dum-E.

LEGO Flower Bouquet 10280: $59 $47 @ Amazon

For those creatives who enjoy flower arranging, check out this LEGO artificial flower bouquet. Created from 17 new elements with realistic petal shapes and colors, this will make the ideal home decoration. This also makes a good alternative to real flowers and a great deal.

Lego Star Wars Hoth Combo: $69 $45 @ Walmart

Get two Lego Star Wars sets in one bundle, comprising the AT-ST and a Snowtrooper battle pack. This features minifigs, including Chewbacca, imperial and rebel fighters and a buildable Imperial droid.

Lego Marvel The Guardians' Ship: $99 $69 @ Target

Straight out of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is the new Guardians Ship — dubbed The Bowie after Ziggie Stardust himself. This is an odd-shaped ship so it comes with its own stand, a miniature detachable fighter and five minifigures: Nebula, Quill, Drax, Mantis and Adam Warlock.

Lego Statue of Liberty: $119 $94 @ Walmart

Arguably one of the most famous American architectural icons, but on display in your home — and free from the stares of millions of gawking tourists. Thanks to Cyber Monday, it's an absolute steal.