I'm an audiophile and am shocked to see dramatic 55%, 43%, and 36% Sony headphones discounts for Prime Day

Some of the best over-the-ear headphones and wireless earbuds made by legendary electronics firm Sony have eye-popping discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2024, which ends at 2:59 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

We're not kidding around. We see all the Prime Day hype for discounts, but when headphones that typically run $350 are marked down to $198, and earbuds around $200 are marked down to $128, we feel the urge to blog.



Laptop Mag also highly rates these headphones in reviews. For example, our review praises the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones (which are 43% off) for their noise-canceling technology, comfort, and battery life.

Without further ado, here are the five best Sony headphones deals, ranked in order of discount, for Amazon Prime Day 2024.

WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones with Microphone Was: $79.99 Now: $35.99 (55% off) A budget pick that still offers long battery life (50 hours), a lightweight design, a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, and, maybe, the best part: These headphones can be connected via Bluetooth to two devices simultaneously.

LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds Was: $199.99 Now: $128 (36% off) These wireless earbuds feature Sony's signature sound, superb noise-canceling, and useful features for the price. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we applaud these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality, and solid active noise-canceling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear. The Sony LinkBuds S earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from us and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.