I'm an audiophile and am shocked to see dramatic 55%, 43%, and 36% Sony headphones discounts for Prime Day
Upgrade your headphones for more than half off with premium Sony headphones, both over the ear and earbuds — but only for a few more hours on Prime Day 2024
Some of the best over-the-ear headphones and wireless earbuds made by legendary electronics firm Sony have eye-popping discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2024, which ends at 2:59 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, July 18, 2024.
We're not kidding around. We see all the Prime Day hype for discounts, but when headphones that typically run $350 are marked down to $198, and earbuds around $200 are marked down to $128, we feel the urge to blog.
Laptop Mag also highly rates these headphones in reviews. For example, our review praises the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones (which are 43% off) for their noise-canceling technology, comfort, and battery life.
Without further ado, here are the five best Sony headphones deals, ranked in order of discount, for Amazon Prime Day 2024.
WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones with Microphone
Was: $79.99 Now: $35.99 (55% off)
A budget pick that still offers long battery life (50 hours), a lightweight design, a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, and, maybe, the best part: These headphones can be connected via Bluetooth to two devices simultaneously.
WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones
Was: $349.99 Now: $198 (43% off)
Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review found their excellent sound quality, light, and comfortable frame impressive. Their powerful noise-canceling functionality also floors us. We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4s 4.5 out of 5 stars and cosign them with our coveted Editor's Choice award.
LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds
Was: $199.99 Now: $128 (36% off)
These wireless earbuds feature Sony's signature sound, superb noise-canceling, and useful features for the price. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we applaud these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality, and solid active noise-canceling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear. The Sony LinkBuds S earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from us and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Was: $399.99 Now: $298 (25% off)
They feature industry-leading noise cancellations powered by Sony's integrated processor V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1. Our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review gave them a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality.
WF-1000XM5 The Best Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds
Was: $299.99 Now: $228 (24% off)
Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds money can buy. Our previous-gen Sony WF-1000XM4 review gave them a rare 5 out of 5-star rating for excellent sound and call quality. We were also impressed by their lightweight, comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation, and tons of valuable features.
Nick has been a technology journalist for over a decade and has been in the journalism world in some form or another for 19 years. While he's a diehard devotee to the Sony MDR-7506 professional stereo monitor headphones, he also somehow owns three pairs of the Sony ZX110 headphones. He also uses the AirPods Pro second generation and the Beats Studio Buds +. He has tried on and used all the headphones in this story, including the WH-CH520, the WH-1000XM4, the WH-1000XM5, the WF-1000XM5, and the LinkBuds S. He doesn't have tinnitus.
