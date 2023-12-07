Wow! New MacBook Pro M3 just dropped to $1,399 — lowest price ever

The MacBook Pro M3 Max is Apple's most powerful and expensive laptop yet. For most power-users, the entry model 2023 MacBook Pro M3 packs plenty of oomph to get things done — and it's easier on the wallet.

Right now, My Best Buy Plus membership holders can get the MacBook Pro 14 M3 for just $1,399. Normally $1,599, this deal takes $200 off and drops this latest MacBook Pro to an all-time low price. It's astonishing to see the price dip this low so soon after the MacBook Pro M3's release date.

This is one of the best holiday MacBook deals of the season.

Today's best MacBook Pro M3 deal