Wow! New MacBook Pro M3 just dropped to $1,399 — lowest price ever
The MacBook Pro M3 Max is Apple's most powerful and expensive laptop yet. For most power-users, the entry model 2023 MacBook Pro M3 packs plenty of oomph to get things done — and it's easier on the wallet.
Right now, My Best Buy Plus membership holders can get the MacBook Pro 14 M3 for just $1,399. Normally $1,599, this deal takes $200 off and drops this latest MacBook Pro to an all-time low price. It's astonishing to see the price dip this low so soon after the MacBook Pro M3's release date.
This is one of the best holiday MacBook deals of the season.
Today's best MacBook Pro M3 deal
14" Apple MacBook Pro M3
Was: $1,599
Now: $1,399 @ Best Buy w/ membership
Save $200 on the entry model 17-inch MacBook Pro M3 with My Best Buy Plus. For $49/year My Best Buy Plus members get exclusive discounts like this, free 2-day shipping and early access to high demand items.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
Launch date: Oct. 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this the entry model 14-inch MacBook Pro M3.
Price comparison: Amazon $1,449 | Best Buy $1,449
Review consensus: The MacBook Pro series has only gotten better with the addition of Apple’s latest M3 chip, which delivers better overall and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a laptop that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing and gaming, while delivering long lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You just need a basic laptop to push documents and send emails or if it's out of your budget.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
By Hilda Scott