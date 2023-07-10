We gave Google Pixel 7a a perfect score and it's on sale in time for Prime Day

The Google Pixel 7a is an absolute champion within the world of smartphones, offering what we believe to be the most impressive cost to performance balance of any phone available today. Just in time for Prime Day 2023 Amazon is slashing dollars off Google's 6.1-inch Pixel phone.

Don't miss the unlocked Google Pixel 7a for $449 at Amazon a phone that only just launched a couple of months ago already finding its first discount. It normally retails for $499 so that's $50 in savings and one of the best early Prime Day deals you can get. Best Buy has it for the same price.

Google Pixel 7a: $499 $449 @ Amazon

Now $50 off, the Google Pixel 7a was already an absolute steal at launch, solidifying itself as the ultimate consumer-friendly choice for those seeking to balance cost and performance. Not only did we give this phone a perfect 5/5 score, but Laptop Mag truly believes it is the best phone for most people.

Built upon Android 13 with a 6.1-inch 2,400 x 1080-pixel OLED display, 8GB of RAM, Google's Tensor G2 processor and 128GB of storage, you will not find a better smartphone deal out there right now.

In our Google Pixel 7a review, our very own Sean Riley claimed that it is the "best phone for most people," and that was considering its initial $499 price point. With it now seeing a drop to $449 for Prime Day, it's clearer than ever that Google's budget champion is the best choice for those needing a new smartphone.

On our Laptop Mag battery test, which involves continuous web surfing at 150 nits with cellular, it lasted a total of 10 hours and 5 minutes, which is great considering a similar budget phone like the iPhone SE 2022 only lasted 7 hours and 38 minutes.

And let us not forget that Google Pixel phones are particularly beloved for their cameras, with our reviewer claiming that the 7a "produces some of the best low-light shots" he's seen in his testing. With a 64MP Quad PD Pro Bayer wide-angle camera as its primary, alongside a 13MP selfie camera and ultrawide, it will not disappoint those who want a great phone camera.

