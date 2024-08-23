Walmart back-to-school sale — 9 best-in-class tech deals under $100

Walmart's back-to-school tech sale is chock full of laptop deals to keep the student in your life up to speed in an ever-accelerating world. (Especially if that student is you.)

Granted, back in my golden years of back-to-school shopping (read: the late 90s and early aughts), my biggest priority was choosing the right Trapper Keeper to match my neon JanSport. Students of today, however, have many more tech-centric tools to consider when it comes to prepping for the next semester — starting with a quality laptop to slip in their backpack. After all, having the right laptop is key, and today's tablets can be just as useful in a pinch.

If you're looking to save a few bucks while avoiding the analysis paralysis of online shopping, never fear! That's why I'm here. From Bluetooth headphones to all-in-one printers, Walmart is rolling back prices on all sorts of best-selling tech, and there's a little something for everyone on the list below.

Ready to gear up with Walmart's back-to-school sale? Here are 9 of my favorite tech deals under $100.

Walmart back-to-school tech deals

Razer Huntsman Mini Special Edition: $119 $69 @ Walmart

Save $50 off the Razer Huntsman Mini Special Edition, an optical keyboard that promises faster, smoother actuation than its mechanical brethren. PC gaming keyboards come in all shapes and sizes, but college students know the value of minimalist living, and this one fills the bill with a 60% form factor that eliminates the traditional Numpad, function row, and home cluster of full-size keyboards — without sacrificing any functionality. The aluminum casing is built to last, and you can store up to five different lighting profiles via the keyboard’s onboard memory (and Razer Chroma RGB lighting effects). Game on! Features: Double shot PBT Keycaps, customizable keyboard profiles, portable 60% form factor, durable aluminum construction, minimalist design

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $89 @ Walmart

Save $40 on the AirPods 2nd generation with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours of total listening time with the included charging case. This is one of the best AirPods deals in town, hands-down. Features: Automatically on / connected, 5 hours of listening time (per charge), voice-activate Siri access, H1 headphone chip Price check: Amazon $89

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): $129 $95 @ Walmart

Save $34 off the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) and turn your iPad Pro into a full-fledged note-taking powerhouse. If you already own one of Apple’s magical tablets, you’ll definitely want this “pixel-perfect” pencil to sketch out ideas, edit PDFs, and pass virtual notes in class. Its intuitive touch surface supports double-tapping and Apple Pencil hover, delivering industry-leading low-latency across the *ahem* board. When class is over, this deceivingly simple accessory stores magnetically on the side of your iPad. Features: Supports double-tapping and Apple Pencil hover, magnetically attaches and pairs to iPad

JBL Tune 520BT: $49 $39 @ Walmart

Take ten bucks off the JBL Tune 520BT cans, which utilize the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology to stream powerful JBL Pure Bass Sound directly into your earholes. Boasting up to 57 hours of lengthy listening time before the battery runs out, a zippy 5-minute charge (via USB-C cable) adds 3 more melodious hours of music to the mix. Multi-point connections let you navigate several devices at once, and the lightweight design is ideal for creating your own personal bubble when it’s time to cram. (Bonus: now you can afford that extra mocha latte to keep you awake during finals week.) Features: JBL Pure Bass Sound, multi-point connections, up to 57 hours of listening time per charge, hands-free calling with Voice Aware, compatible with virtual assistants

Logitech MX Keys S Wireless Keyboard: $109 $87 @ Walmart

If you’re going to complete those weekly writing assignments on time, you’ll need an ergonomic keyboard to maximize every moment of touch-typing, and the Logitech MX Keys S Wireless Keyboard combines a fluid typing experience with customizable backlighting, multi-device connectivity, and a low-profile design that won’t take up too much space at your desk. Right now, you can save 30 smackeroos off this best-selling Bluetooth keyboard. Features: Custom backlighting, up to 10 days of use on a full charge, multi-point connections (up to 3 devices)

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker: $99 $79 @ Walmart

Save $20 on the Fitbit Inspire 3. Track changes in your resting heart rate, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, and more to optimize your self-care on the backend — including those sleeping habits! Keep stress levels in check with Fitbit’s mindfulness sessions, and if you upgrade to their Premium membership (one month is included for free), you’ll gain access to a detailed Sleep Profile, Daily Readiness Score, and more. In short, it’s an affordable fitness tracker that’ll give you a good idea of where you stand every day, so burnout is never on the horizon. Features: Up to 10 days of battery life per charge, water resistant up to 50 meters, includes 1 month of Premium Fitbit membership

Lenovo Tab M8 Tablet (4th Gen): $99 $82 @ Walmart

No matter your major, minor, or off-the-clock hobbies, you can’t underestimate the value of a quality Android tablet in your backpack, and the bite-sized Lenovo Tab M8 is on sale for just $82 right now. Featuring a basic 8-inch (1280 x 800) touchscreen powered by a comfortably capable Cortex A53 quad-core CPU, 2GB RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage, the Tab M8 is an excellent web-surfing companion that doubles as an equally excellent e-reader or (digital photo frame). Features: 8-inch (1280 x 800) touchscreen, Cortex A53 quad-core CPU, 2GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage

Canon Pixma TR4722 All-in-One Printer: $99 $59 @ Walmart

We might live in the future, but having a reliable all-in-one printer back at the dorm is still part of the college experience…I think. From copying documents to printing out fun photos for your friends, the Canon Pixma TR4722 All-in-One Printer has you covered. It’s even compatible with a variety of cool Canon apps to create all kinds of collages, posters, and charts to your heart’s content. Right now, save $40 off this basic-but-budget-friendly all-in-one printer at Walmart. Features: Auto two-sided (duplex) printing, multi-page scanning, prints up to 8.8 images per minute (black), up to 4.4 images per minute (color)

23.8" Acer SA241Y Monitor: $129 $89 @ Walmart

Walmart knocks $40 off the Acer SA1 series monitor in this back-to-school deal. If you want a second-screen experience on your laptop, this is the monitor you want. This Full HD display is perfect for everyday tasks and features an ultra-thin ZeroFrame design that looks great in any workspace. Features: 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel, 250 nits of brightness, 75Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync, 178-degree viewing angle (horizontal and vertical), -5 to 15-degree tilt, 1x HDMI port, 1x VGA port