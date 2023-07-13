This is the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop I've ever seen — grab it at a Prime Day-busting price!

Why is Newegg selling this Asus TUF Gaming A17 with RTX 4070 for cheaper than it did during Prime Day? I don't know, but you should take advantage of this new $1,399 price tag.

You see, there's one common rule across retailers: put out your best deals during Prime Day, then take then away. It's your classic FOMO tactic that Newegg just hasn't grasped, as the Asus TUF Gaming A17 with RTX 4070 is cheaper now than it was during the big sales event!

Yep, I'm just as confused as you are. But let's not tell them. Just grab the best gaming laptop deal of the day before anyone notices.

Asus TUF Gaming A17: $1,799 $1,399 @ Newegg

This Prime Day buster of a deal takes $400 off the RTX 4070-armed TUF Gaming A17 — packing an AMD Ryzen 9 7940S CPU alongside it, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.



Now, I know the two concerns people get at deals like this. First of all, TUF gaming is typically the budget arm of Asus' gaming hardware — you normally find the cream of the crop adorned with ROG branding. And second, an RTX 4070 laptop for that cheap? What's the compromises here?

Well, to answer the first part, we love the value for money that the TUF Gaming A17 brings with its premium build quality, and that bright and colorful 17.3-inch FHD panel running at 144Hz. Plus with HDMI 2.1 in the back, it plugs into any desk setup with ease.

And second, there isn't any real compromises here! The AMD Ryzen 9 7940S CPU is an absolute screamer, 16GB of DDR5 RAM means multitasking is a cinch, and Wi-Fi 6 enables the fastest possible network speeds for latency-free multiplayer.

So, if you just missed out on the Prime Day antics, and you're on the lookout for a new gaming laptop, you're about to be the embodiment of the phrase "slow and steady wins the race."