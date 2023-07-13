This is the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop I've ever seen — grab it at a Prime Day-busting price!

By Jason England
published

This RTX 4070 gaming laptop is cheaper than it even was on Prime Day!

Asus TUF Gaming F15 gaming laptop
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Why is Newegg selling this Asus TUF Gaming A17 with RTX 4070 for cheaper than it did during Prime Day? I don't know, but you should take advantage of this new $1,399 price tag.

You see, there's one common rule across retailers: put out your best deals during Prime Day, then take then away. It's your classic FOMO tactic that Newegg just hasn't grasped, as the Asus TUF Gaming A17 with RTX 4070 is cheaper now than it was during the big sales event!

Yep, I'm just as confused as you are. But let's not tell them. Just grab the best gaming laptop deal of the day before anyone notices.

Asus TUF Gaming A17: $1,799

Asus TUF Gaming A17: $1,799 $1,399 @ Newegg
This Prime Day buster of a deal takes $400 off the RTX 4070-armed TUF Gaming A17 — packing an AMD Ryzen 9 7940S CPU alongside it, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

View Deal

Now, I know the two concerns people get at deals like this. First of all, TUF gaming is typically the budget arm of Asus' gaming hardware — you normally find the cream of the crop adorned with ROG branding. And second, an RTX 4070 laptop for that cheap? What's the compromises here?

Well, to answer the first part, we love the value for money that the TUF Gaming A17 brings with its premium build quality, and that bright and colorful 17.3-inch FHD panel running at 144Hz. Plus with HDMI 2.1 in the back, it plugs into any desk setup with ease.

And second, there isn't any real compromises here! The AMD Ryzen 9 7940S CPU is an absolute screamer, 16GB of DDR5 RAM means multitasking is a cinch, and Wi-Fi 6 enables the fastest possible network speeds for latency-free multiplayer.

So, if you just missed out on the Prime Day antics, and you're on the lookout for a new gaming laptop, you're about to be the embodiment of the phrase "slow and steady wins the race."

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 383 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 (2023)...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB Intel Core i7)
Our Review
2
Lenovo - Legion Pro 5i 16"...
Best Buy
View Deal
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
(17.3-inch)
Our Review
3
Alienware m17 R5 Gaming...
Dell
$1,849.99
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
Our Review
4
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop...
HP (US)
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(15.6-inch 2TB)
Our Review
5
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 Intel...
Walmart
$1,799.99
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
6
Predator Triton 300 SE Gaming...
Acer
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch)
Our Review
7
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch 2TB)
Our Review
8
MSI Titan GT77HX 17.3" UHD...
Target
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
9
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16-in...
GameStop
View Deal
MSI Katana GF76
Our Review
10
MSI Katana GF76 12UD 023 17.3...
Buydig.com
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England
Content Editor

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.