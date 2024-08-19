Get a free Surface Pro keyboard with this Surface Pro 11 deal from Antonline

Microsoft's latest Surface Pro 11 offers a detachable keyboard option, which sells separately. However, you can now have the Surface Pro 11 double as a laptop at no additional cost.

Get a free Surface Pro Keyboard right now when you buy the Surface Pro 11 with 32GB RAM for $2,099 at Antonline. This Surface tablet and keyboard bundle typically costs $2,279, so that's $180 in savings. It's one of the best Surface deals I've seen in a while.

The Surface Pro 11 runs on the latest Snapdragon X Elite CPU, which brings enhanced performance and better battery life. We ran it through a Geekbench 6.3 overall performance test, and it scored 14,432 on the multi-core test, surpassing the category average of 10,161 by far.

On our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which involves continuous web browsing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness, the Surface Pro lasted 12 hours and 11 minutes. That's impressive for a tablet and an hour more than the Surface Pro 9.

If you're looking for a versatile, travel-friendly device, the Surface Pro 11 might be right for you.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 w/ keyboard deal