Get a free Surface Pro keyboard with this Surface Pro 11 deal from Antonline
Save $180 with this Surface Pro 11 with keyboard bundle
Microsoft's latest Surface Pro 11 offers a detachable keyboard option, which sells separately. However, you can now have the Surface Pro 11 double as a laptop at no additional cost.
Get a free Surface Pro Keyboard right now when you buy the Surface Pro 11 with 32GB RAM for $2,099 at Antonline. This Surface tablet and keyboard bundle typically costs $2,279, so that's $180 in savings. It's one of the best Surface deals I've seen in a while.
The Surface Pro 11 runs on the latest Snapdragon X Elite CPU, which brings enhanced performance and better battery life. We ran it through a Geekbench 6.3 overall performance test, and it scored 14,432 on the multi-core test, surpassing the category average of 10,161 by far.
On our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which involves continuous web browsing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness, the Surface Pro lasted 12 hours and 11 minutes. That's impressive for a tablet and an hour more than the Surface Pro 9.
If you're looking for a versatile, travel-friendly device, the Surface Pro 11 might be right for you.
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with keyboard deal — Quick links
- Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with Keyboard (Black): was $2,279 now $2,099
- Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with Keyboard (Blue): was $2,279 now $2,099
- Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with Keyboard (Platinum): was $2,279 now $2,099
- Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with Keyboard (Dune): was $2,279 now $2,099
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 w/ keyboard deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC w/ Keyboard
Was: $2,279
Now: $2,099 @ Antonline
Overview: Get a FREE Microsoft Surface Pro Keyboard (valued at $180) when you buy the new Microsoft Surface Pro 11.
Features: 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 564-nit 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Release Date: June 2024
Price comparison: Best Buy $2,099
Reviews consensus: In our Surface Pro 11 review, we praise its excellent performance, gorgeous display, and superb battery life. The Surface Pro Keyboard's Flex trackpad is its greatest weakness. However, a wireless mouse is a quick fix.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable 2-in-1 tablet/laptop for productivity on the go. This Surface Pro 11 with keyboard bundle gives you the best of both worlds.
Don't buy it if: You don't want a detachable keyboard or a device for graphics-intensive tasks.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.