Wow! This Surface Pro 9 with keyboard bundle just dropped $540 at Best Buy

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is one of the best 2-in-1 devices for productivity. It's super-portable and may be used as a laptop or tablet thanks to its detachable Surface Pro Signature keyboard.

Currently, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard for $999. This bundle normally costs $1,539, so that's a hefty savings of $540. This is the lowest price we've seen yet for this configuration Surface Pro 9 bundle. The tablet alone retails for $1,400 whereas the keyboard is typically sells separately for $139.

You rarely see this Surface Pro 9 bundle at such a low price. As far as Surface deals go, this is one of the best we've spotted so far this year.

Today's best Surface Pro 9 bundle deal