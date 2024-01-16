Wow! This Surface Pro 9 with keyboard bundle just dropped $540 at Best Buy
Save $540 on the Surface Pro 9 with keyboard bundle
Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is one of the best 2-in-1 devices for productivity. It's super-portable and may be used as a laptop or tablet thanks to its detachable Surface Pro Signature keyboard.
Currently, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard for $999. This bundle normally costs $1,539, so that's a hefty savings of $540. This is the lowest price we've seen yet for this configuration Surface Pro 9 bundle. The tablet alone retails for $1,400 whereas the keyboard is typically sells separately for $139.
You rarely see this Surface Pro 9 bundle at such a low price. As far as Surface deals go, this is one of the best we've spotted so far this year.
Today's best Surface Pro 9 bundle deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Keyboard
Was:
$1,539
Now: $999 @ Best Buy
Overview
Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. This deal includes a 30-day free trial of both Microsoft 365 Family (valued at $30) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $51)
Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, stylus support, 1080p camera, Windows 11 Home with Copilot
Release date: October 2022
Price check: Microsoft $1,539
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration Surface Pro 9 with keyboard
Reviews: We didn't get to test it, however, Surface Pro 9 reviews at our sister sites average 4 out of 5-stars. The overall consensus is that it's a slim, lightweight Windows tablet/laptop hybrid with great performance.
TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | Windows Central ★★★★★
Buy if: If you're in the market for a travel-friendly 2-in-1 device. With its detachable keyboard and stylus support, the Surface Pro 9 is a great alternative to a traditional laptop or tablet.
Don't buy if: You want a tablet solely for general use like web surfing and streaming content. See our top picks for best tablets for a device that best suits your use case.
