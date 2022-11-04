Sony Xperia 1 III gets massive $400 price cut amid early Black Friday deals

The Sony Xperia 1 III is worth considering if you're looking for a premium flagship smartphone for on-the-go content creation. And now, it's on sale for a stellar price thanks to this pre-Black Friday deal.

Right now you can pick up the Sony Xperia 1 III for $898 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Normally priced at $1,298, you're saving $400 on this Sony phone. Given its excellent performance, stunning display, and potent specs, it's well worth it. This is one of the best phone deals we've seen all year.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 1 III: $1,298 $898 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the excellent Sony's Xperia 1 III. This smartphone packs a a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a gorgeous 6.5-inch 4K (3840 x 1644) 120Hz HDR OLED display. The Xperia also comes with a potent triple camera set up on the rear capable of shooting 4K videos and 4K slow motion at 120FPS.

Sony, well known for its great audio products, didn't skimp on those specs with the Xperia. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a gorgeous 6.5-inch 4K (3840 x 1644) 120Hz HDR OLED 21:9 aspect ratio display.

In our Sony Xperia 1 review, it won our coveted Editors Choice Award and a rating or 4.5 out of 5 stars. Our reviewer called it "a marvelous Android smartphone for photographers and content creators."

The Sony Xperia also comes with a triple-camera array featuring a 12MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto camera. Supported by CineAlta, the rear camera can shoot up to 4K HDR at 120 fps, and its video slo-mo that captures 120fps in 4K. However, it can also shoot a clean 24, 25, 30, and 60 fps for those making movie-friendly content.

For Audiophiles, the Xperia 1 III boasts Hi-Res wireless audio thanks to the LDAC codec onboard and 360-degree spatial audio, so all your audio standards should be satisfied. It even has special audio technology when filming that filters out wind and background noise.

At just $898, the Sony Xperia 1 III is at an epic Black Friday price that makes it a steal of a deal.