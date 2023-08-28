5+ best Sony Labor Day deals: Save $50 on Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones and more

Sony headphones are heavily discounted today to celebrate Labor Day 2023 which officially falls on Sep. 4. For example, you can get Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $348 at Amazon via Crutchfield. They normally cost $399, so that's $51 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for these Sony headphones. As an alternative, you can get the previous-gen Sony WH-100XM4 for $278 ($71 off).

These are two of the best early Sony headphone deals you can get before Labor Day.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review, we gave them a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality. We were also impressed by Sony's V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1. It controls 8 microphones to deliver incredibly effective noise-cancellation which we experienced in the real world.

Plus, with Google Assistant and Alexa hands-free assistant support, you can listen to music, talk on the phone, set reminders, and more using just your voice. So if long battery life, top tier noise-cancellation, and accurate sound are what you're after, look no further than the Sony WH-1000XM5.

And that's just one of today's best Sony Labor Day deals, see more of my favorite discounts below.

Today's best Sony Labor Day sales

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $348 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening. Price check: Best Buy $348| B&H $348 Cheaper option: Sony WH-100XM4 for $278

Sony WH-XB910N Headphones: $249 $148 @ Amazon

Save $101 on Sony WH-XB910N wireless noise cancelling headphones. This is a great bargain given that they offer some of the same features as their high-end siblings. We’re talking active noise cancelling, one-tap Google Fast Pair support, and compatibility with all Sony sound technologies (360 Reality Audio, DSEE, LDAC). Price check: Best Buy $149 | Target $149

Sony WH-CH720N Headphones: $148 $98 @ Amazon

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone is Sony's lightest headband-style audio wearable yet. Comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-CH720N delivers high quality sound and has a built-in mic for crystal-clear hands-free calls. And with up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge and multipoint connection for up to two devices at one, the Sony WH-CH720N has a leg up on competing pricier headphones. Cheaper option: Sony WH-CH510 for $49

Sony WH-CH520 Headphones: $59 $39 @ Walmart + free Sony EX15 wired headphones

Save $20 on Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones and get free Sony EX15 wireless headphones as a bonus. They feature 30mm drivers, Google Assistant/Siri support, and a built-in mic for crystal-clear calls. What's more, you'll get up to 50-hours of battery life in between charges, customizable sound via the Sony Headphones Connect App and an immersive surround sound experience with 360 Reality Audio. Price check: Amazon $38 | Best Buy $39