5+ best Sony Labor Day deals: Save $50 on Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones and more

Sony headphones are heavily discounted today to celebrate Labor Day 2023 which officially falls on Sep. 4. For example, you can get Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $348 at Amazon via Crutchfield. They normally cost $399, so that's $51 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for these Sony headphones. As an alternative, you can get the previous-gen Sony WH-100XM4 for $278 ($71 off).
These are two of the best early Sony headphone deals you can get before Labor Day.
In our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review, we gave them a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality. We were also impressed by Sony's V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1. It controls 8 microphones to deliver incredibly effective noise-cancellation which we experienced in the real world.
Plus, with Google Assistant and Alexa hands-free assistant support, you can listen to music, talk on the phone, set reminders, and more using just your voice. So if long battery life, top tier noise-cancellation, and accurate sound are what you're after, look no further than the Sony WH-1000XM5.
And that's just one of today's best Sony Labor Day deals, see more of my favorite discounts below.
Today's best Sony Labor Day sales
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones:
$399 $348 @ Amazon
Save $50 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.
Price check: Best Buy $348| B&H $348
Cheaper option: Sony WH-100XM4 for $278
Sony WH-1000XM4:
$349 $278 @ Amazon
Save $50 on Sony's previous-gen WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling headphones block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls.
Price check: Best Buy $279 | Walmart $278
Cheaper option: Sony WH-XB910N for $148
Sony WH-XB910N Headphones:
$249 $148 @ Amazon
Save $101 on Sony WH-XB910N wireless noise cancelling headphones. This is a great bargain given that they offer some of the same features as their high-end siblings. We’re talking active noise cancelling, one-tap Google Fast Pair support, and compatibility with all Sony sound technologies (360 Reality Audio, DSEE, LDAC).
Price check: Best Buy $149 | Target $149
Sony WH-CH720N Headphones:
$148 $98 @ Amazon
Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone is Sony's lightest headband-style audio wearable yet. Comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-CH720N delivers high quality sound and has a built-in mic for crystal-clear hands-free calls. And with up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge and multipoint connection for up to two devices at one, the Sony WH-CH720N has a leg up on competing pricier headphones.
Cheaper option: Sony WH-CH510 for $49
Sony WH-CH520 Headphones:
$59 $39 @ Walmart + free Sony EX15 wired headphones
Save $20 on Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones and get free Sony EX15 wireless headphones as a bonus. They feature 30mm drivers, Google Assistant/Siri support, and a built-in mic for crystal-clear calls. What's more, you'll get up to 50-hours of battery life in between charges, customizable sound via the Sony Headphones Connect App and an immersive surround sound experience with 360 Reality Audio.
Price check: Amazon $38 | Best Buy $39
Sony WF-C700N Earbuds:
$119 $98 @ Amazon
Save $21 on Sony WF-C700N Earbuds and block out the world with noise cancelling and superior sound. Designed with all-day comfort in mind, WF-C700N Earbuds are lightweight, ergonomic and stay put in your ears. They're the perfect study companions to have for immersive focus and uninterrupted learning.
Price check: Best Buy $99 | Target
Cheaper option: Sony WF-C500 for $69