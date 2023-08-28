5+ best Sony Labor Day deals: Save $50 on Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones and more

By Hilda Scott
published

Save big with these Sony headphones Labor Day deals

Man wearing Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones outside with blue skies and palm trees in the background
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Sony headphones are heavily discounted today to celebrate Labor Day 2023 which officially falls on Sep. 4. For example, you can get Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $348 at Amazon via Crutchfield. They normally cost $399, so that's $51 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for these Sony headphones. As an alternative, you can get the previous-gen Sony WH-100XM4 for $278 ($71 off).

These are two of the best early Sony headphone deals you can get before Labor Day. 

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review, we gave them a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality. We were also impressed by Sony's V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1. It controls 8 microphones to deliver incredibly effective noise-cancellation which we experienced in the real world. 

Plus, with Google Assistant and Alexa hands-free assistant support, you can listen to music, talk on the phone, set reminders, and more using just your voice. So if long battery life, top tier noise-cancellation, and accurate sound are what you're after, look no further than the Sony WH-1000XM5. 

And that's just one of today's best Sony Labor Day deals, see more of my favorite discounts below. 

Today's best Sony Labor Day sales

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones:$399 $348 @ Amazon
Save $50 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening. 

Price check: Best Buy $348| B&H $348

Cheaper option: Sony WH-100XM4 for $278

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349 $278 @ Amazon
Save $50 on Sony's previous-gen WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling headphones block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls. 

Price check: Best Buy $279 | Walmart $278

Cheaper option: Sony WH-XB910N for $148

Sony WH-XB910N Headphones: $249

Sony WH-XB910N Headphones: $249 $148 @ Amazon
Save $101 on Sony WH-XB910N wireless noise cancelling headphones. This is a great bargain given that they offer some of the same features as their high-end siblings. We’re talking active noise cancelling, one-tap Google Fast Pair support, and compatibility with all Sony sound technologies (360 Reality Audio, DSEE, LDAC). 

Price check: Best Buy $149 | Target $149

Sony WH-CH720N Headphones: $148

Sony WH-CH720N Headphones: $148 $98 @ Amazon
Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone is Sony's lightest headband-style audio wearable yet. Comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-CH720N delivers high quality sound and has a built-in mic for crystal-clear hands-free calls. And with up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge and multipoint connection for up to two devices at one, the Sony WH-CH720N has a leg up on competing pricier headphones. 

Cheaper option: Sony WH-CH510 for $49 

Sony WH-CH520 Headphones: $59

Sony WH-CH520 Headphones: $59 $39 @ Walmart + free Sony EX15 wired headphones
Save $20 on Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones and get free Sony EX15 wireless headphones as a bonus. They feature 30mm drivers, Google Assistant/Siri support, and a built-in mic for crystal-clear calls. What's more, you'll get up to 50-hours of battery life in between charges, customizable sound via the Sony Headphones Connect App and an immersive surround sound experience with 360 Reality Audio.

Price check: Amazon $38 | Best Buy $39

Sony WF-C700N Earbuds: $119

Sony WF-C700N Earbuds: $119 $98 @ Amazon
Save $21 on Sony WF-C700N Earbuds and block out the world with noise cancelling and superior sound. Designed with all-day comfort in mind,  WF-C700N Earbuds are lightweight, ergonomic and stay put in your ears. They're the perfect study companions to have for immersive focus and uninterrupted learning.

Price check: Best Buy $99  | Target

Cheaper option: Sony WF-C500 for $69

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  