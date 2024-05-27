Sony headphones are up to $100 off for Memorial Day, I found the 7 best deals
7 best Memorial Day deals on Sony headphones
Audiophiles have a lot of Memorial Day deals on Sony headphones to sift through today. To make your life easier, I found the 7 best deals I recommend with savings of up to $100 off.
For Memorial Day, you can get the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $328 ($71 off) at Amazon or Best Buy. Now at an all-time low price, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones give the competitors a run for their proverbial money. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we rated them 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality.
If these features tick all the boxes for you, don't hesitate to grab them at this stellar price. Alternatively, you can snag the previous-gen Sony WH-1000XM4 for $249 ($101 off) today.
Just about the only major differences between the WH-1000XM4 vs the WH-1000XM5 is that the newer model offers better noise-cancellation, battery life, and call quality.
Looking for a Memorial Day discount on Sony earbuds? I recommend you snap up the Editor's Choice Sony LinkBuds S for $128 at Amazon. These wireless earbuds feature Sony signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price.
Shop today's best Memorial Day deals on Sony headphones below and see our Memorial Day sales 2024 hub for more discounts.
Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $328 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Save $71 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review, we gave them a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality.
Price check: Best Buy $329
Cheaper option: Sony WH-100XM4 for $248 ($100 off)
Sony WH-1000XM4: $349 $248 @ Amazon
Save $101 on Sony's previous-gen WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame impressive. We are also floored by their powerful noise-canceling functionality. We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4s 4.5 out of 5-stars and cosign them with our coveted Editor's Choice award.
Price check: Best Buy $249 | Walmart $248| Target $249
Sony WH-CH720N: $148 $98 @ Amazon
Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone is Sony's lightest headband-style audio wearable yet. Comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-CH720N delivers high quality sound and has a built-in mic for crystal-clear hands-free calls. And with up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge and multipoint connection for up to two devices at once, the Sony WH-CH720N has a leg up on competing pricier headphones.
Sony LinkBuds S: $199 $128 @ Amazon
Save $70 on the excellent Sony LinkBuds S with this back to school headphones deal. These wireless earbuds feature Sony signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we applaud these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality and solid active noise-cancelling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear. The Sony LinkBuds S earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.
Price check: Best Buy $129
Sony WF-1000XM5: $299 $249 @ Amazon
Save $50 Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds money can buy. In our previous-gen Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave them a rare 5 out of 5-star rating for excellent sound and call quality. We were also impressed by their lightweight, comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features.
Price check: Best Buy $249
Sony WF-C700N: $119 $99 @ Best Buy
Save $21 on Sony WF-C700N Earbuds in this summery sage green color scheme and block out the world with noise cancelling and superior sound. Designed with all-day comfort in mind, WF-C700N Earbuds are lightweight, ergonomic and stay put in your ears. They're the perfect study companions to have for immersive focus and uninterrupted learning.
Price check: Amazon $95 (Black) | Target $99
Cheaper option: Sony WF-C500 for $59
Sony WH-CH520: $59 $38 @ Amazon
Lowest price! One of the best Memorial Day Sony headphone deals knocks $21 off Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones. They feature 30mm drivers, Google Assistant/Siri support, and a built-in mic for crystal-clear calls. What's more, you'll get up to 50-hours of battery life in between charges, customizable sound via the Sony Headphones Connect App and an immersive surround sound experience with 360 Reality Audio.
Price check: Best Buy $39
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.