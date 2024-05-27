Sony headphones are up to $100 off for Memorial Day, I found the 7 best deals

Audiophiles have a lot of Memorial Day deals on Sony headphones to sift through today. To make your life easier, I found the 7 best deals I recommend with savings of up to $100 off.

For Memorial Day, you can get the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $328 ($71 off) at Amazon or Best Buy. Now at an all-time low price, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones give the competitors a run for their proverbial money. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we rated them 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality.

If these features tick all the boxes for you, don't hesitate to grab them at this stellar price. Alternatively, you can snag the previous-gen Sony WH-1000XM4 for $249 ($101 off) today.

Just about the only major differences between the WH-1000XM4 vs the WH-1000XM5 is that the newer model offers better noise-cancellation, battery life, and call quality.

Looking for a Memorial Day discount on Sony earbuds? I recommend you snap up the Editor's Choice Sony LinkBuds S for $128 at Amazon. These wireless earbuds feature Sony signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price.

Shop today's best Memorial Day deals on Sony headphones below and see our Memorial Day sales 2024 hub for more discounts.

7 best Memorial Day deals on Sony headphones

Sony WH-CH720N: $148 $98 @ Amazon

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone is Sony's lightest headband-style audio wearable yet. Comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-CH720N delivers high quality sound and has a built-in mic for crystal-clear hands-free calls. And with up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge and multipoint connection for up to two devices at once, the Sony WH-CH720N has a leg up on competing pricier headphones.

Sony LinkBuds S: $199 $128 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the excellent Sony LinkBuds S with this back to school headphones deal. These wireless earbuds feature Sony signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we applaud these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality and solid active noise-cancelling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear. The Sony LinkBuds S earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us and our esteemed Editor's Choice award. Price check: Best Buy $129

Sony WF-1000XM5: $299 $249 @ Amazon

Save $50 Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds money can buy. In our previous-gen Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave them a rare 5 out of 5-star rating for excellent sound and call quality. We were also impressed by their lightweight, comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features. Price check: Best Buy $249