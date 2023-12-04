Save up to $1,600 on Razer laptops and get a free gift card up to $200

Razer is celebrating the holiday season with discounts of up to $1,600 on select Razer RTX 30 Series laptops. The generous PC maker is also throwing in a free Razer Gift Card of up to $200 with select purchases. Prices start from $1,599 for the Razer Blade 14 w/ RTX 3060. Additionally, for a limited time, apply code, "MERRY" at checkout on orders over $129 and get free Razer Wrapping Paper.

During Razer's holiday sales event, save up $300 on the latest Razer RTX 40 series configurations like the excellent Razer Blade 16 with the world's first dual mode-mini-LED display. In our Razer Blade 16 review, we dubbed it a "dual-mode beast" and gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars. We love the Razer Blade 16 for its strong gaming and overall performance alongside its bright vivid display with dual-mode functionality. We were also impressed by its great audio and upgraded user-friendly Razer Synapse app.

If you want to treat yourself or someone you know to one of the best gaming laptops there is, you can't go wrong with the Razer Blade series.

See more of today's top Razer laptop deals below:

Razer Blade RTX 30 laptop deals

Razer Blade 14 w/ RTX 3060: $1,999 $1,599 @ Razer + $200 GC

Save $400 on the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3060 laptop and get a free $200 Razer Gift Card. Great for gamers and creators alike, it's one of the best laptops for AAA gaming and video editing. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated VRAM, 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 15 w/ RTX 3070 Ti: $2,999 $1,799 @ Razer + $200 GC

Save $1,200 on the Razer Blade 15 and get a free $200 Razer Gift Card. If you're looking for a high performance gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 fits the bill. Features: 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 15 OLED w/ RTX 3070 Ti: $3,299 $1,999 @ Razer

Razer takes $1,300 off the Razer Blade 15 OLED. If you're looking for a thin-and-light gaming laptop that serves up power, speed and endurance with a beautiful 4K OLED display, the Razer Blade 15 is a cut above the rest. Features: 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz OLED display, Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 17 w/ RTX 3070 Ti: $3,199 $2,999 @ Razer + $200 GC

Save $900 on the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop and receive a $200 Razer gift card. Its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for over 150 Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and more. Features: 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 Ti, 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade RTX 40 laptop deals

Razer Blade 14 w/ RTX 4060: $2,399 $2,199 @ Razer

Razer takes $200 off the Razer Blade 14 with RTX 4060 GPU. We reviewed the 16-inch model and gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its strong overall performance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality. Features: 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM

Razer Blade 14 w/ RTX 4070: $2,699 $2,549 @ Razer

Razer takes $150 off the Razer Blade 14 with RTX 4070 GPU. We reviewed the 16-inch model and gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its strong overall performance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality. Features: 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM

Razer Blade 15 w/ RTX 4060: $2,499 $2,349 @ Razer

Razer takes $150 off the Razer Blade 15 with RTX 4060 GPU. We reviewed the 16-inch model and gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its strong overall performance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality. Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-13800H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM

Razer Blade 15 w/ RTX 4070: $2,799 $2,599 @ Razer

Razer takes $200 off the Razer Blade 15 with RTX 4070 GPU. We reviewed the 16-inch model and gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its strong overall performance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality. Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-13800H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM

Razer Blade 16 w/ RTX 4070: $2,999 $2,699 @ Razer

Razer takes $300 off the Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 GPU. In our Razer Blade 16 Mini LED review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award. We loved its strong overall performance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz Mini-LED display, Intel Core i9-13950HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM