Save up to $600 on select Razer Blade RTX 40 laptops with this exclusive coupon

Razer is having a huge sitewide sale that slashes hundreds off Razer Blade RTX 40 gaming laptops. Even better, save an extra $200 when you apply coupon,"BLADE200" at checkout. This exclusive Razer discount code coupon works on already discounted Blade 14 and Razer Blade 15 configurations.
For a limited time, you can drop both the 14-inch Razer Blade w/ RTX 4060 and Razer Blade 15 w/ RTX 4060 to $1,999 with coupon "BLADE200". That's a total savings of $400 and $500, respectively and their biggest discounts yet. Alternatively, you can save $200 on the Razer Blade 16 w/ RTX 4070 (no coupon needed) and get a free Razer Basic Messenger Bag (valued at $50) and $30 in Spotify Credits.
These are few of the best gaming laptop deals you'll find outside of the holidays. So if you're due for a system upgrade be it for gaming or creative tasks, don't miss Razer's laptop sale. Browse this week's discounts below.
Today's best Razer laptop deals
Razer Blade 14
Razer Blade 14 RTX 4060:
$2,399 $2,199 $1,999 @ Lenovo via coupon, "BLADE200"
Take an extra $200 the Razer Blade RTX 4060 laptop via coupon, "BLADE200" at checkout for a total savings of $400. We reviewed the 16-inch model and gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its strong overall performance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality.
Features: 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, Windows 11 Home
Razer Blade 14 RTX 4070:
$2,699 $2,499 $2,299 @ Razer
Razer takes $200 off the Razer Blade 14 with RTX 4070 GPU and you can save an extra $200 at checkout when you apply coupon, "BLADE200". We reviewed the 16-inch model and gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its strong overall performance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality.
Features: 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM
Razer Blade 15
Razer Blade 15 RTX 4060:
$2,499 $2,199 $1,999 @ Razer via coupon, "BLADE200"
Take an extra $200 off the Razer Blade 15 with RTX 4060 GPU at checkout via coupon, "BLADE200" for a total savings of $500. We reviewed the 16-inch model and gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its strong overall performance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality.
Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-13800H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM
Razer Blade 15 RTX 4070:
$2,799 $2,399 $2,199 @ Razer
Apply coupon, "BLADE200" at checkout for an extra $200 off the already discounted Razer Blade 15 with RTX 4070 GPU which knocks a total of $600 off its list price. We reviewed the 16-inch model and gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its strong overall performance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality.
Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-13800H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM
Razer Blade 16
Razer Blade 16 RTX 4070:
$2,999 $2,799 @ Razer
Razer's exclusive coupon doesn't apply to the Razer Blade, however, it's $200 off and includes freebies. For a limited time, receive a free Razer Basic Messenger Bag (valued at $50) and $30 in Spotify Credits with your purchase. In our Razer Blade 16 Mini LED review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award. We loved its strong overall performance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz Mini-LED display, Intel Core i9-13950HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM
Razer Blade 16 RTX 4080:
$3,599 $3,399 @ Razer
Save $200 on the Razer Blade 16 Mini-LED gaming laptop with RTX 4080 GPU and get a free Razer Basic Messenger Bag (valued at $50) and $30 in Spotify Credits. In our Razer Blade 16 Mini LED review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award. We loved its strong overall performance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-13950HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM
