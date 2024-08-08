Samsung Gaming Week 2024: Save up to $1,200 on Odyssey gaming monitors and enter to win one for free

Samsung Gaming Week deals are live right now, and there are a bunch of hefty discounts on Samsung's top-end Odyssey series gaming monitors.

Samsung makes some of the best gaming monitors out there thanks to their reliably high refresh rates, quick response times, and stunning display quality. Whether you’re looking for an ultrawide monitor or something a bit more modest, there's a range of Odyssey displays to choose from, with discounts of up to $1,200.

Samsung is also currently running its Unlock Your Inner Champion sweepstakes during Gaming Week, which gives U.S. buyers who purchase a Samsung gaming monitor an opportunity to win a 49-inch Odyssey G9 or G9 OLED monitor. Samsung's Gaming Week sweepstakes ends on Aug. 18.

It’s a unique promotion in that you're buying a monitor to win a monitor, however, imagine the glory of your battle station if you run a dual monitor set-up with two big ultra-widescreen monitors — you’d be a god amongst gamers.

5 best Samsung Odyssey monitor deals

57” Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: $2,729 $2,499 @ Samsung

There’s ultrawide, and then there is the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. Save $230 on this absolute beast of a monitor. This 57” ultrawide monitor has a 4K mini-QLED display that runs at up to 240Hz, making it the ultimate gaming display. It also looks super slick with the white body and RGB behind the stand. Features: 57-inch QHD (7,680 x 2,160) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel, HDR1000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 x DisplayPort 2.1, 2 x USB-A 3.0 ports

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen: $3,229 $1,799 @ Samsung

Save a whopping 50% off the 55" Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen monitor. You’ve heard of ultrawide, but what about ultra-tall? With a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio at 55-inch, this monitor is more like slapping a 4K TV on your desk. Unlike a TV though, it can be rotated into a vertical position and has multi-view for up to four inputs, letting you run it as four monitors in one. Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) Mini LED display, 16:9 aspect ratio, 1ms response time, 4K resolution, HDR10+, 165Hz refresh rate, 1000R curve, functionality for tilt and pivot, built-in speakers, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x USB-A 2.0 ports

32” Samsung Odyssey OLED G80SD: $1, 299 $1,099 @ Samsung

If you’re not a fan of ultrawide monitors and still want to get in on the deals, then check out this $200 discount on the 32” Odyssey G80SD gaming monitor. This gorgeous display ticks all the boxes — a 4K OLED screen, 240HZ refresh rate, glare-reduction tech, and Samsung’s built-in gaming hub. Features: 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) OLED display, 16:9 aspect ratio, 0.03ms response time, 4K resolution, HDR10+, 240Hz refresh rate, 250 nits brightness, functionality for tilt and pivot, built-in speakers, 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort, 2 x USB-A ports

49" Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: $1,799 $1,199 @ Samsung

The "smaller" cousin of the 57-inch monster above, this display is still a beast. With its 32:9 aspect ratio and 49-inch screen, this monitor takes up a lot of desk real estate, but oh boy is it worth that investment. Beyond the impressive size, it’s also got all the important specs nailed down — 1440p-equivalent aspect ratio, super high refresh rate, and lightning-fast response time. And now it’s $600 off (plus a $100 Samsung store credit), bringing it down into the price range of us mere mortals Features: 49-inch DQHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel, HDR1000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x USB-A 3.0 ports