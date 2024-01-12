Reach your New Year's fitness goals with Fitbit Inspire 3 for just $69

Amazon's Winter Sale slashes nearly 40% off Fitbit activity and fitness trackers today. Now just under $70 at Amazon, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a cheaper alternative to the Fitbit Charge 6 which is down to $129 ($30 off).

Currently, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is on sale for just $69 at Amazon. Previously $129, that's $60 savings and an all-time low price for this best-selling fitness tracker. If spending $250 - $400 on an Apple Watch, Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch 5 is out of the question, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a budget-friendly choice.

Today's best Fitbit Inspire 3 deal

Fitbit Inspire 3: $129 $69 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $60 on the Fitbit Inspire 3. Record your workouts and heartrate and then easily access the data from the convenient Fitbit app. Plus, a battery life of up to 10 days leaves less time worrying about charging your device and more time just living life. This is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for a more affordable fitness tracker.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is one of best-selling activity trackers on Amazon for good reason. It records your workouts and heart rate and provides easy access to data via the Fitbit app. You get all-day activity tracking, always-on wellness tracking and automatic sleep tracking. See comprehensive info on your vitals right on your wrist including 24/7 heart rate tracking, oxygen saturation (SpO2), irregular heart rhythm notifications, and menstrual health tracking.

To help you achieve your New Year's fitness goals, the Fitbit Inspire 3 features over 20 different exercise modes. And what's more, it includes 6-month Fitbit Premium membership (valued at $60) for free. The Fitbit Inspire 3 works with Apple iOS 15 and later as Android OS 9 and later for calls, texts and app notifications.

With a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 days on a full charge, you'll spend more worrying about battery status and more time living your best life.