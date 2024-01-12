Reach your New Year's fitness goals with Fitbit Inspire 3 for just $69
Save on the top-selling Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker
Amazon's Winter Sale slashes nearly 40% off Fitbit activity and fitness trackers today. Now just under $70 at Amazon, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a cheaper alternative to the Fitbit Charge 6 which is down to $129 ($30 off).
Currently, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is on sale for just $69 at Amazon. Previously $129, that's $60 savings and an all-time low price for this best-selling fitness tracker. If spending $250 - $400 on an Apple Watch, Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch 5 is out of the question, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a budget-friendly choice.
Today's best Fitbit Inspire 3 deal
Fitbit Inspire 3:
$129 $69 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Save $60 on the Fitbit Inspire 3. Record your workouts and heartrate and then easily access the data from the convenient Fitbit app. Plus, a battery life of up to 10 days leaves less time worrying about charging your device and more time just living life. This is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for a more affordable fitness tracker.
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is one of best-selling activity trackers on Amazon for good reason. It records your workouts and heart rate and provides easy access to data via the Fitbit app. You get all-day activity tracking, always-on wellness tracking and automatic sleep tracking. See comprehensive info on your vitals right on your wrist including 24/7 heart rate tracking, oxygen saturation (SpO2), irregular heart rhythm notifications, and menstrual health tracking.
To help you achieve your New Year's fitness goals, the Fitbit Inspire 3 features over 20 different exercise modes. And what's more, it includes 6-month Fitbit Premium membership (valued at $60) for free. The Fitbit Inspire 3 works with Apple iOS 15 and later as Android OS 9 and later for calls, texts and app notifications.
With a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 days on a full charge, you'll spend more worrying about battery status and more time living your best life.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
