Razer cuts $1,000 off the Blade 15 gaming laptop — and is dishing out freebies
The 2023 Razer Blade series is among the most powerful gaming laptops. Right now, you can get the Razer Blade 15 with RTX 4060 GPU for $1,499 directly from Razer.
Typically priced at $2,499, the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop is now $1,000 below retail. This massive discount drops it to its lowest price ever, making it one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.
This deal also includes these freebies:
- A free 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Unlimited (valued at $17)
- A free Team Razer Water Bottle (valued at $20)
- A free Team Razer V2 Silicone Coaster (valued at $10).
Although Amazon also has the Razer Blade 15 on sale for $1,499, it is sans the swag.
We reviewed its smaller size, the 14-inch Razer Blade, and gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its strong overall performance, bright, gorgeous display, and sturdy aluminum design.
Also impressive was the laptop's low-profile front-firing speakers. Razer engineers did a great job blending them seamlessly into the laptop's design. During real-world tests, the audio was impactful, punchy, and loud.
At $1000 off, the Razer Blade 15 is at its best price yet. It's a wise choice if you want powerful gaming that can tackle productivity.
Today's best Razer Blade 15 deal
Razer Blade 15 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop
Was: $2,499
Now: $1,499 @ Razer
Overview:
Razer is knocking $1,000 off the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with RTX 4060. This deal includes a free one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Unlimited (valued at $17), a free Team Razer Water Bottle (valued at $20), and a free Team Razer V2 Silicone Coaster (valued at $10).
Features: 15-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-13800H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM, 1TB SSD
Release date: February 2023
Price check: Amazon $1,499
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the RTX 4060 Razer Blade 15
Reviews: In our Razer Blade review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its strong overall performance, gorgeous display, sturdy aluminum design, and excellent battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a powerful laptop for playing AAA games at high refresh rates on max setting. Or if you're looking for a workstation for video editing, animation, music production, or other demanding creative tasks.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for general use. If you just want to create docs, manage emails, browse the internet, and stream YouTube videos, the Razer Blade 14 is overkill.
