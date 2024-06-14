Razer cuts $1,000 off the Blade 15 gaming laptop — and is dishing out freebies

The 2023 Razer Blade series is among the most powerful gaming laptops. Right now, you can get the Razer Blade 15 with RTX 4060 GPU for $1,499 directly from Razer.

Typically priced at $2,499, the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop is now $1,000 below retail. This massive discount drops it to its lowest price ever, making it one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

This deal also includes these freebies:

- A free 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Unlimited (valued at $17)

- A free Team Razer Water Bottle (valued at $20)

- A free Team Razer V2 Silicone Coaster (valued at $10).

Although Amazon also has the Razer Blade 15 on sale for $1,499, it is sans the swag.

We reviewed its smaller size, the 14-inch Razer Blade, and gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its strong overall performance, bright, gorgeous display, and sturdy aluminum design.

Also impressive was the laptop's low-profile front-firing speakers. Razer engineers did a great job blending them seamlessly into the laptop's design. During real-world tests, the audio was impactful, punchy, and loud.

At $1000 off, the Razer Blade 15 is at its best price yet. It's a wise choice if you want powerful gaming that can tackle productivity.

Today's best Razer Blade 15 deal