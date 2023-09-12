Preorder the new Apple Watch Series 9 today starting from $399

You can now preorder the Apple Watch Series 9 starting at $399 at Apple.com. It's available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes in your choice of aluminum or stainless steel. The most efficient GPS smartwatch from Apple yet, the Apple Watch Series 9 improves upon the Apple Watch Series 8 with an enhanced S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Beyond these upgrades, it retains the same features and functions as its predecessor. Just like the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Series 9 offers heart rate tracking, blood-oxygen level tracking, crash detection, and emergency SOS. It features an always-on 2,000-nit Retina display. As we've come to expect from the Apple Watch Series, it's also IP6X dust resistant and waterproof to 50 meters.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 9 is the best smartwatch for Apple users. If you wish to treat yourself or someone special to a wearable, it's one to consider.

Preorder the Apple Watch Series 9 below.

Preorder Apple Watch Series 9