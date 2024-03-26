Don't wait to buy the new PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle digital edition for $399

Sony PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle Digital

Was: $449

Now:<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-interactive-entertainment-playstation-5-slim-console-digital-edition-marvels-spider-man-2-bundle-full-game-download-included-white%2F6576536.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$399 @ Best Buy

Overview:

Save $50 on the Sony PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle (Digital Edition) for a limited time. This bundle includes: PlayStation 5 Slim disc-less console, DualSense wireless controller, and a full game download for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (valued at $70). This is an excellent deal since you're saving $120 in total. This deal ends April 5.

Features: New slim disc-less design, ray-tracing, 4K gaming at up to 120 fps, HDR support

Release date: March 2024

Price check: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fplaystation-5-digital-edition-console-spider-man-bundle-slim%2F-%2FA-91149094%3F" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Target $399 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPlaystation-5-Digital-Console-Slim-Marvel-s-Spider-Man-2-Bundle%2F5395472295%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Walmart $399

Reviews: In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/ps5-review-the-future-of-gaming-has-arrived" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">PS5 review, we gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating. It's the Editor's Choice Award-winning gaming console for its stunning 4K graphics, incredibly powerful components and revolutionary controller haptics. The PS5 Slim is a more compact version of the PS5. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/spider-man-2" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Spider-Man 2 review, the game earned a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. It's an amazing open-world, superhero, action-adventure game with fantastic action, exhilarating boss fights — all set in gorgeous rendition of NYC.

Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/spider-man-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★½

Buy it if: You want to own the latest and greatest digital gaming console. It's also a solid buy if you're a Spider-Man fan or if action adventure games are your bag.

Don't Buy it if: You prefer to have physical games in your library or want a game console that double duty as a Blu-ray disc player. If so, the <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-playstation-5-slim-console-marvels-spider-man-2-bundle-full-game-download-included-white%2F6565065.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">PS5 Slim Spider-Man Disc Console Bundle would better suit your needs.