Don't wait to buy the new PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle digital edition for $399

Don't wait to buy the new Sony PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle (Digital Edition) for $399 at Best Buy. Since its early March release, this console has been selling fast which comes as no surprise. Sony lists it at $449, so you save $50 with this introductory price. Of course, it's the lowest price we've seen for this just launched PS5 Slim console value pack. This bundle includes: a discless PS5 Slim console, DualSense wireless controller, and a full game download of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — a PS5 exclusive.
Given that the digital PS5 alone costs $449 and the game costs $70, this is a fantastic deal. Not only are you getting a free game, you're also saving $50 off the console. That's a total of $120 in savings and hands-down, one of the best PS5 deals happening right now. If you prefer physical games and/or want a console that plays 4K Blu-ray discs, Best Buy sells the standard PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle for $449 ($50 off).
Now just under $400, this best-selling PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle is a solid buy. This deal ends April 5, stock permitting.
Today's best Sony PS5 Slim deal
Sony PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle Digital
Was: $449
Now:<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-interactive-entertainment-playstation-5-slim-console-digital-edition-marvels-spider-man-2-bundle-full-game-download-included-white%2F6576536.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$399 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $50 on the Sony PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle (Digital Edition) for a limited time. This bundle includes: PlayStation 5 Slim disc-less console, DualSense wireless controller, and a full game download for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (valued at $70). This is an excellent deal since you're saving $120 in total. This deal ends April 5.
Features: New slim disc-less design, ray-tracing, 4K gaming at up to 120 fps, HDR support
Release date: March 2024
Price check: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fplaystation-5-digital-edition-console-spider-man-bundle-slim%2F-%2FA-91149094%3F" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Target $399 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPlaystation-5-Digital-Console-Slim-Marvel-s-Spider-Man-2-Bundle%2F5395472295%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Walmart $399
Reviews: In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/ps5-review-the-future-of-gaming-has-arrived" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">PS5 review, we gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating. It's the Editor's Choice Award-winning gaming console for its stunning 4K graphics, incredibly powerful components and revolutionary controller haptics. The PS5 Slim is a more compact version of the PS5. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/spider-man-2" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Spider-Man 2 review, the game earned a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. It's an amazing open-world, superhero, action-adventure game with fantastic action, exhilarating boss fights — all set in gorgeous rendition of NYC.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/spider-man-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★½
Buy it if: You want to own the latest and greatest digital gaming console. It's also a solid buy if you're a Spider-Man fan or if action adventure games are your bag.
Don't Buy it if: You prefer to have physical games in your library or want a game console that double duty as a Blu-ray disc player. If so, the <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-playstation-5-slim-console-marvels-spider-man-2-bundle-full-game-download-included-white%2F6565065.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">PS5 Slim Spider-Man Disc Console Bundle would better suit your needs.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
