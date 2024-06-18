Our favorite OLED laptop is just $999 – lowest price ever for Asus Vivobook S 16
With Amazon Prime Day 2024 right around the corner, we're seeing hefty discounts on some of our favorite devices of all time. And with summer vacations bringing us away from our desks, a device like the Asus Vivobook S acts as an oasis to escape the heat.
Right now, the Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED is only $999 at Amazon. Normally $1,099, this deal cuts $100 from the price and drops the Vivobook S 16 down to its lowest price ever. This is one of the best pre-Prime Day laptop deals you can get.
Offering a gorgeous 16-inch (3200 x 2000) Lumina OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU with 16 cores up to 5.1GHz, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, you get the full productivity package, and more. While we didn't get our hands on the 16-inch model, in our Asus Vivobook S 15 review, we praised the stunning display and reliable productivity at such an affordable price. We were so impressed we ended up bestowing it with our prestigious Editor's Choice award.
Maybe you need a vacation from your vacation, or simply the best display to catch up on your favorite shows. Either way, the Asus Vivobook S 16 is a solid choice at this unbeatable deal price.
Today's best Asus Vivobook S 16 deal
Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED Laptop
Was: $1,099
Now: $999 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED. In our Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED review, we rated it 4 out of 5-stars for its stunning display, solid performance and great audio. For overall performance and display, it earned our coveted Editor's Choice award.
Features: 16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) 600-nit 120Hz OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, Dolby Atmos speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release date: May 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED laptop
Price check: ASUS $1,099
Reviews: We loved the Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a big screen OLED laptop for media consumption or production.
Don't buy if: You prefer a smaller screen or don't have reliable access to an outlet.
