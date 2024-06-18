Our favorite OLED laptop is just $999 – lowest price ever for Asus Vivobook S 16

With Amazon Prime Day 2024 right around the corner, we're seeing hefty discounts on some of our favorite devices of all time. And with summer vacations bringing us away from our desks, a device like the Asus Vivobook S acts as an oasis to escape the heat.

Right now, the Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED is only $999 at Amazon. Normally $1,099, this deal cuts $100 from the price and drops the Vivobook S 16 down to its lowest price ever. This is one of the best pre-Prime Day laptop deals you can get.

Offering a gorgeous 16-inch (3200 x 2000) Lumina OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU with 16 cores up to 5.1GHz, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, you get the full productivity package, and more. While we didn't get our hands on the 16-inch model, in our Asus Vivobook S 15 review, we praised the stunning display and reliable productivity at such an affordable price. We were so impressed we ended up bestowing it with our prestigious Editor's Choice award.

Maybe you need a vacation from your vacation, or simply the best display to catch up on your favorite shows. Either way, the Asus Vivobook S 16 is a solid choice at this unbeatable deal price.

Today's best Asus Vivobook S 16 deal