Our beloved Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X drops to $849 in unbeatable laptop deal

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Plus CPU is one of the best laptops to launch in 2024. It's the first Inspiron series laptop to feature Microsoft's intuitive on-device Copilot+ AI and Qualcomm's powerful 10-core processor.

For a limited time, you can get the Editor's Choice Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC for $849 at Best Buy. This top-rated laptop normally costs $999, so that's $150 in savings — its best discount yet. Not only is this the lowest price I've seen for this Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC since its June 2024 launch, but it's also one of the best fall laptop deals I've spotted so far.

If you're on the hunt for a portable PC with cutting-edge responsiveness, speed, and long battery life, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC fits the bill. In our Dell Inspiron Plus Copilot+ PC review, we loved its sharp, bright display, strong performance, and amazing 18-hour battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop with a decent Full HD webcam and great thermal management.

Best Buy didn't put an expiration date on this deal so I recommend you act now and grab it while you can.

Today's best Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC deal