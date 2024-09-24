Our beloved Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X drops to $849 in unbeatable laptop deal
Save $150 on the excellent Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC
The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Plus CPU is one of the best laptops to launch in 2024. It's the first Inspiron series laptop to feature Microsoft's intuitive on-device Copilot+ AI and Qualcomm's powerful 10-core processor.
For a limited time, you can get the Editor's Choice Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC for $849 at Best Buy. This top-rated laptop normally costs $999, so that's $150 in savings — its best discount yet. Not only is this the lowest price I've seen for this Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC since its June 2024 launch, but it's also one of the best fall laptop deals I've spotted so far.
- Browse: Best Buy's entire sale
If you're on the hunt for a portable PC with cutting-edge responsiveness, speed, and long battery life, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC fits the bill. In our Dell Inspiron Plus Copilot+ PC review, we loved its sharp, bright display, strong performance, and amazing 18-hour battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop with a decent Full HD webcam and great thermal management.
Best Buy didn't put an expiration date on this deal so I recommend you act now and grab it while you can.
Today's best Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC deal
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC Laptop
Was: $999
Now: $849 @ Best Buy
Overview:
This laptop deal from Best Buy takes $150 off the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC.
Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1600 400-nit OLED touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Release Date: June 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for this Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC.
Price comparison: Dell $999
Reviews consensus: In our Dell Inspiron Plus Copilot+ PC review, we loved its sharp, bright display, strong performance, and amazing 18-hour battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop with a decent webcam and thermal management.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: Portability, speed, touchscreen functionality, and long battery life are important to you.
Don't buy it if: You find yourself primarily playing AAA gaming at high refresh rates or editing large media files. Consider a gaming-specific laptop or laptop for video editing for more graphics-demanding applications.
