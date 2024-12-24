The Meta Store's game library is packed with hundreds of VR games for the the latest Meta Quest 3S, Mest Quest 3, and now discontinued Meta Quest 2. Like on every other gaming platform, VR titles range across several genres and price points.

Whether you're new to the virtual reality world or long-time veteran since the Oculus Rift went mainstream back in 2012, your VR experience is only as good as the games you play.

Browse: Meta Store VR games and deals

Besides the 2024 Best VR/AR Game Award-winning Batman: Arkham VR which you can download free for the Meta Quest 3S and Meta Quest 3, there are many other VR games that fall under the must own category.

That's why I'm sharing 5 must play Meta Quest VR games for your consideration starting with Bounce Arcade for $19.99.

Fun, challenging, and futuristic, it's an arcade-style mashup of pinball and TRON. Meta Quest owners like this game for its intuitive controls, realistic feel, and smooth animations.

From this popular pinball VR game to an action-adventure VR game Star Wars fans will love here are 5 must play Meta Quest VR games under $20.

5 must-play Meta Quest VR games under $20

$19 at Meta Bounce Arcade is a fun and challenging futuristic, fast-action arcade-style VR pinball game from Velan Studios. You'll use your hands as paddles to guide the ball through four unique pinball worlds. Bounce Arcade review ratings in the Meta Store average 4.8 out 5-stars making it one of the more popular games on the platform. Satisfied players like Bounce Arcade's intuitive controls, realistic feel, smooth animations. One reviewer says it's a mashup of pinball, soccer, and TRON. If arcade games are your bag or if you're curious about what pinball in VR looks like, check out Bounce Arcade. Watch the Bounce Arcade VR game trailer.

was $29 now $20 at Meta Now $9 off at the Meta Store, Bulletstorm VR is not for the weak of heart. First released in 2011 by publisher People Can Fly and Epic Games, this savage sci-fi first-person shooter game is now reimaged in virtual reality for the first time. You're the main character of this action adventure game playing as Grayson Hunt. With your trusty team of ass-kicking ex-mercenaries at your side, you'll fight your way to escape an abandoned planet using your arsenal of weapons and skills. Featuring new Horde Mode and VR exclusive Duel-Wielding to dole out double the damage, Bulletstorm VR lets you lay waste on your opps in the most engaging and brutal of ways. Watch the Bulletstorm VR game trailer

$19 at Meta Clone Drone in the Hyperdome is one of the best action-adventure VR games for the Meta Quest Platform. Since its December 12 launch, it's earned a stellar 4.7 out of 5-star rating in the Meta Quest community. In this game, you're Blink — a teleporting robot and newest “looprunner” gladiator to compete in the Crashloop. The rule of this rogue-like tournament is to fight to the death. With your extensive arsenal of weapons including broadswords, scythes, and axes, you can slice up defendroids with precision. Wield your sword as you battle adversary looprunners to win a chance to fight the Captain in the Hyperdome. If you're into combat sport VR games, Clone Drone in the Hyperdome is one to consider. Watch the Clone Drone in the Hyperdome trailer

was $19 now $11 at Meta The Meta Store is knocking $8 off Ziggy's Cosmic Adventures from now through January 6. This VR adventure arcade game pairs ship management with action-arcade combat. If you're a Star Wars: The Mandalorian fan, the game's synopsis lets you know this game is for you. In Ziggy's Cosmic Adventures you're a bounty hunter in possession of a cute and powerful little green alien that you've liberated from an evil Empire. Enemies are on your tail as they attempt to re-capture your little green pal, Ziggy. You'll navigate space and dodge adversaries using an easy-to-use virtual flight stick. Ward off attacks by shooting bullets, launching bombs, and raising your ship's defense shields. Watch the Ziggy's Cosmic Adventures trailer