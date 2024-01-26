Lenovo takes $440 off the latest Legion Slim 7i RTX 4060 gaming laptop
If you're shopping around for a gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i should be on your radar. Lenovo's 8th gen Legion Slim 7i easily runs AAA titles at high frame rates on its 16-inch 240Hz display. Whether you're gaming, multitasking or video editing, Lenovo's advanced airflow system and LA AI chip helps it stay cool and quiet no matter how heavy tasks get.
For a limited time, snag the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i for $1,329 at Lenovo with coupon, "STUDENTS" at checkout. It normally costs $1,769, so you're saving $440. In fact, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen all month. So if you're serious about elevating your gameplay and productivity, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i. Especially at this tempting price.
Today's best Lenovo Legion Slim 7i deal
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 RTX 4060:
$1,769 $1,329 @ Lenovo
Lowest price! Take $440 off the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 with coupon, "STUDENTS" at checkout.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit display, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 512GB SSD.
Release date: April 2023
Price check: Newegg $1,329
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration Legion Legion Slim 7i
Reviews: We didn't test it, however, our sister site TechRadar rated it 4.5 stars out of 5-stars It also received glowing praises from Lenovo customers for its impressive performance and lightweight slim design.
TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a big screen laptop with customizable RGB that runs AAA titles smoothly and can tackle day-to-day productivity, streaming, and content creation.
Don't buy it if: You prefer desktop PC or console gaming and want a laptop solely for checking emails, browsing the web and creating docs.
