Lenovo takes $440 off the latest Legion Slim 7i RTX 4060 gaming laptop

If you're shopping around for a gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i should be on your radar. Lenovo's 8th gen Legion Slim 7i easily runs AAA titles at high frame rates on its 16-inch 240Hz display. Whether you're gaming, multitasking or video editing, Lenovo's advanced airflow system and LA AI chip helps it stay cool and quiet no matter how heavy tasks get.

For a limited time, snag the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i for $1,329 at Lenovo with coupon, "STUDENTS" at checkout. It normally costs $1,769, so you're saving $440. In fact, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen all month. So if you're serious about elevating your gameplay and productivity, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i. Especially at this tempting price.

Today's best Lenovo Legion Slim 7i deal