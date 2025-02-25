Wow! The ultraportable LG gram 17 laptop just dropped $500 at Amazon
You can save $500 on the impressive LG gram 17 with Evo Edition Intel Core Ultra processor.
Good news for bargain hunters. Today's best laptops are seeing hefty discounts in anticipation of spring's new arrivals.
If you're shopping around for an ultraportable MacBook Air alternative, the AI-driven LG gram 17 is a worthy contender.
Amazon is currently selling the LG gram 17 for just $899. That's a staggering $500 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for this laptop in a while. At just $50 shy of its all-time low Black Friday price, it's one of the best laptop deals of 2025 so far.
Launched in 2024, the LG gram 17 packs impressive performance, a stunning display, and all-day battery life into a slim, lightweight chassis.
Although we didn't review last year's release, we gave the 2023 LG gram 17, our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award. It earned an overall high rating of 4 out of 5 stars for excellent performance, great battery life, and killer surround-sound audio.
We expect the 2024 gram 17 in this deal to be just as impressive as its predecessor. It enhances the LG laptop series with intuitive AI functions, Intel's powerful Core Ultra chip, and improved battery life.
At just 0.70 inches thin with a weight of 2.98 pounds, the LG gram 17 is an ultra-portable 17-inch laptop.
If you plan on picking up a new laptop for multitasking, content creation, video editing, and 1080p gaming, the LG gram 17 is worth a look. Especially at this tempting price.
This deal was so popular that it sold out at LG's online store, so don't hesitate too long.
Today's best LG gram 17 deal
Overview
Save $500 on the AI-driven LG gram 17 laptop at Amazon.
Launch date: February 2024
Price history: At $500 off, the LG gram 17 is $50 shy of its record-low price of $850 on Amazon.
Key specs: 17-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel Arc Graphics 520, 512GB SSD, FHD IR webcam with dual microphone, Windows 11 Home, Ports: 1 x HDMI, 2 x USB-A, 2 x USB-Type C (with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4), 1 x headphone jack
Price check: LG $899 (sold out)
Reviews: Although we didn't test this 2024 release, we gave the 2023 LG Gram 17, our Editor's Choice Award. We ran it through our trials and it earned a solid 4-out-of-5-star rating for its excellent performance, great battery life, and surround-sound audio. We expect the laptop in this deal to be just as impressive, especially given its hardware and software upgrades.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (2023 release)
Buy it if: You want a powerful, portable big-screen laptop with an immersive display and long battery life for multitasking, content creation, video editing, and 1080p gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming tasks and heavy 3D rendering applications.
