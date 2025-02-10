The 7 best early Presidents Day laptop deals at Amazon right now — from $699

Presidents Day laptop deals have gone live so buying a new personal computer right now is less of a burden on your bank account.

Being the deals guru that I am, I did the leg work for you. I found 7 early Presidents Day laptop deals happening at Amazon this week.

Shop: Amazon's entire sale

If you're within a sub-$700 budget, you can get the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop for $699 ($250 off) at Amazon. This 4 out of 5-star rated Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award winner packs consistent performance, high-quality speakers, and long battery life into an understated design.

If you're looking for a price break on a new MacBook, Amazon just dropped the M3 MacBook Air 15 to $1099 ($200 off). Also one of our top recommended laptops, the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review earned our esteemed Editor's Choice Award for performance, design, and all-day reliability.

Power-users won't want to miss Amazon's monumental discount on the M4 MacBook Pro. It's currently down to $1,589 ($210 off) — its best price yet. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series to date.

Another noteworthy Presidents Day laptop deal from Amazon sale, reduces Microsoft flagship notebook to a stellar price. For a limited time, you can pick up the Surface Laptop 7 to $799 ($200 off ). If you prioritize portability, performance, and long battery life, the Surface Laptop 7 ticks all the right boxes.

And that's merely scratching the surface. Shop Amazon's early Presidents Day laptop deals and scroll on for more recommended deals.

Top 5 Presidents Day laptop deals at Amazon

Lowest price Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $949 now $699 at Amazon Save $250 on the 2024 Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (7640)with this excellent Presidents Day laptop deal at Amazon. We gave the 14-inch version of the Dell Inspiron Plus a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award. The Inspiron Plus series packs consistent performance, high-quality speakers, and long battery life into an understated design. Key specs: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 120Hz WVA/IPS display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $999 now $799 at Amazon Amazon knocks $200 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 in its Presidents Day sale. If you prioritize portability, performance, and long battery life, the Surface Laptop 7 is a stellar choice. In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life. Sister brand TechRader gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars and named it the Editor's Choice best laptop of 2024. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: was $899 now $783 at Amazon Save $116 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge during Amazon's Presidents Day sale. Launched in June 2025, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is critically acclaimed for its portability, powerful performance, and ample array of ports. If performance and on-board connectivity are important to you, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is worth a look. Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, Windows 11 Home

Editor's Choice Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 : was $1,149 now $999 at Amazon Save $150 on Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award winner, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16, one of favorite gaming laptops. As our expert reviewer says, " The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 stuns with its best-in-class productivity performance, also delivering solid RTX 4060 gaming power and a colorful, bright display". If you're looking for a sub-$1,000 big screen gaming laptop for playing AAA games at high refresh rates, the Pretador Helios Neo 16 is for you. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, DTS X:Ultra audio, customizable RGB keyboard, Windows 11 Home (full specs)