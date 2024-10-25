Pick up Laptop Mag's favorite Copilot+ PC for $999 ahead of Black Friday

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is one of the best Copilot+ PCs to launch this year. It boasts impressive battery life, a crispy display, powerful performance, and a stylish, durable design.

Currently, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC for $999. It normally retails for $1,199, so that's $200 back into your pocket. At just under $1000, the Yoga Slim 7x is on sale for its lowest price yet. If you don't want to wait another month to buy a new laptop, this is one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals you can get now.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is one of our favorite Copilot+ PCs reviewed this year. In real-world and synthetic lab tests, it wowed us with its multi-core performance, 14-hour battery life, and beautiful OLED display. We were so impressed that we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice Award.

Whether you're a student, remote worker, or traveling business pro, the Yoga Slim 7x makes for a trusty companion. It's a wise choice if you want an advanced AI laptop that will help you breeze through productivity.

