Pick up Laptop Mag's favorite Copilot+ PC for $999 ahead of Black Friday
Pick up the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC for a Black Friday now
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is one of the best Copilot+ PCs to launch this year. It boasts impressive battery life, a crispy display, powerful performance, and a stylish, durable design.
Currently, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC for $999. It normally retails for $1,199, so that's $200 back into your pocket. At just under $1000, the Yoga Slim 7x is on sale for its lowest price yet. If you don't want to wait another month to buy a new laptop, this is one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals you can get now.
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is one of our favorite Copilot+ PCs reviewed this year. In real-world and synthetic lab tests, it wowed us with its multi-core performance, 14-hour battery life, and beautiful OLED display. We were so impressed that we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice Award.
Whether you're a student, remote worker, or traveling business pro, the Yoga Slim 7x makes for a trusty companion. It's a wise choice if you want an advanced AI laptop that will help you breeze through productivity.
Black Friday isn't until Nov. 29, however, Best Buy is rolling out holiday savings now. See our Black Friday 2024 hub for more early deals on our favorite tech.
Today's best Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x deal
Lowest price! The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC is $200 off ahead of Black Friday.
Features: 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 1000-nit 90Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Release Date: June 2024
Price history: This is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x's lowest price ever.
Price comparison: Lenovo $999 via "coupon" BBYBOPIS
Reviews consensus: We gave the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x high praise in our review. One of the best laptops for students and professionals, it's a satisfying introduction to Copilot+ PCs.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable laptop with solid performance for school or remote work.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop primarily for gaming and other graphics-demanding tasks like heavy video editing and 3D rendering.
