Laptop Mag's favorite AI-driven 17-hour long battery life laptop is at its all-time low Black Friday price

At Laptop Mag, our resident laptop reviewers recommend the Acer Swift 14 AI. If you're buying a laptop this Black Friday week, it's worth a look to see if killer performance and long battery life are important to you.

Right now, the Acer Swift 14 AI is available at Amazon for $849. Previously $1,049, that's a nice $200 savings and the lowest price ever for Acer's Copilot+ PC. This is my sixth year tracking Black Friday laptop deals from several retailers, and this is one of the best I've seen so far.

Shop: Amazon's Black Friday sale

In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we found the laptop's strong performance, sharp, smooth display, and remarkable 17-hour battery life impressive. Though we wish it had beefier graphics, we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

If killer performance and reliability are important, the Acer Swift 14 AI is a solid buy. It's the Editor's Choice Copilot+ AI PC and lasts more than 17 hours on a full battery.

That's among the longest battery life we've seen in a laptop.

Black Friday deals are now live at several retailers, so you don't have to wait any longer. Visit our Black Friday 2024 hub for the best end-of-year discounts on the most desired tech.

Today's best Acer Swift 14 AI Black Friday deal

Acer Swift 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,049 now $849 at Amazon Overview: Save $200 on the Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC with this Black Friday laptop deal from Amazon. Features: 14-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+ AI Release Date: September 2024 Price history: This is the Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC's lowest price ever. It's one of the best Black Friday deals under $900. Price comparison: B&H $849 | Best Buy $1,199 Reviews consensus: In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we praise the laptop's strong performance, sharp, smooth display, and remarkable 17-hour long battery life. Though we wish it did more in terms of graphics handling, it makes up for it with killer performance and reliability. It's the Editor's Choice AI laptop. Laptop Mag: ★★★★ Buy it if: You prioritize stellar performance and super long battery life for day-to-day multitasking. Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for tasks that require demanding graphics like video editing, photo retouching, and playing AAA games.