Laptop Mag's favorite AI-driven 17-hour long battery life laptop is at its all-time low Black Friday price
Acer Swift 14
At Laptop Mag, our resident laptop reviewers recommend the Acer Swift 14 AI. If you're buying a laptop this Black Friday week, it's worth a look to see if killer performance and long battery life are important to you.
Right now, the Acer Swift 14 AI is available at Amazon for $849. Previously $1,049, that's a nice $200 savings and the lowest price ever for Acer's Copilot+ PC. This is my sixth year tracking Black Friday laptop deals from several retailers, and this is one of the best I've seen so far.
Shop: Amazon's Black Friday sale
In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we found the laptop's strong performance, sharp, smooth display, and remarkable 17-hour battery life impressive. Though we wish it had beefier graphics, we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.
If killer performance and reliability are important, the Acer Swift 14 AI is a solid buy. It's the Editor's Choice Copilot+ AI PC and lasts more than 17 hours on a full battery.
That's among the longest battery life we've seen in a laptop.
Black Friday deals are now live at several retailers, so you don't have to wait any longer. Visit our Black Friday 2024 hub for the best end-of-year discounts on the most desired tech.
Today's best Acer Swift 14 AI Black Friday deal
Overview:
Save $200 on the Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC with this Black Friday laptop deal from Amazon.
Features: 14-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+ AI
Release Date: September 2024
Price history: This is the Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC's lowest price ever. It's one of the best Black Friday deals under $900.
Price comparison: B&H $849 | Best Buy $1,199
Reviews consensus: In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we praise the laptop's strong performance, sharp, smooth display, and remarkable 17-hour long battery life. Though we wish it did more in terms of graphics handling, it makes up for it with killer performance and reliability. It's the Editor's Choice AI laptop.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You prioritize stellar performance and super long battery life for day-to-day multitasking.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for tasks that require demanding graphics like video editing, photo retouching, and playing AAA games.
More from Laptop Mag
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.