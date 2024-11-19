I track laptop prices all year round, here are 5 Black Friday laptop deals that are live right now

If you want to buy a laptop now instead of waiting for Black Friday (November 29) I bring good news. Retailers are going against tradition this year and Black Friday laptop deals are live now.

For example, amongst today's Best Buy featured deals are 36 labeled Black Friday laptop deals. Prices start from just $119 (50% off) for the Asus E410.

One of my favorite deals is the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Laptop for $999 ($500 off). I track deals all-year-round and this laptop is at lowest price ever. By comparison, it's also $500 cheaper than Dell's current price.

Although we didn't review this latest model (7640), we the previous-gen Inspiron 16 2-in-1 (7620). The laptop's premium, convertible design, strong performance, and 13 hour battery life earned it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating from us.

Simply put, the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is a wise choice if you want a versatile and reliable laptop for work and play. Especially at this all-time-low price.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

See all five of my favorite Black Friday laptops deals that are live right now.

Black Friday deal Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $799 now $419 at Best Buy One of top Best Buy Black Friday deals right now takes $380 off the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. Although we didn't test it, IdeaPad 1i reviews from verified Best Buy customers rate it 4.7 out of 5 stars. Happy owners say it's a great value for the price and offers speed, portability, and reliability. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x1080) 300-nit touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 5700U 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Black Friday deal Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Mini-LED : was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy One of the best Black Friday laptop deals now live from Best Buy knocks $500 off the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Mini-LED laptop. Featuring a 165Hz display, Intel Core 7 processor, and Intel Arc graphics, it's perfect for college students, remote workers and anyone else who wants a versatile, long battery life laptop for multitasking, creating and everything else. Features: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 165Hz Mini-LED touchscreen, Intel Core 7 150U 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

HP Laptop 15: was $629 now $349 at Best Buy Another live Black Friday laptop deal from Best Buy takes $280 off the 2024 HP Laptop 15 ( 15-FD0005DX). Take an extra $20 off at checkout with your My Best Buy Plus membership. This 15-inch HP touchscreen laptop is suitable for college students, business pros, and anyone else looking for a sub-$350 everyday laptop. Features: 14-inch HD (1366 x 768) 250-nit display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home in S mode