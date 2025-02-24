I shop sales for a living, here are the 5 best gaming laptop deals under $1,000 this week
Good news for gamers who want to escape to a new adventures with Kingdom Come: Deliverance II or the forthcoming Monster Hunter Wilds game on a new gaming laptop. Retailers are making way for Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 laptops by slashing prices on previous-gen RTX 40 configs.
So if you're strapped for cash, I'm sharing the best gaming laptop deals under $1,000 available now.
For example, you can get the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 with RTX 4060 GPU for $999 ($150 off) at Amazon. This is the cheapest price I've seen this laptop drop to since the holidays. What's more, it includes a free full-game download of Assassin's Creed Shadows (valued at $70) which releases on March 20, 2025.
If you want to take your PC gaming to new heights, the Predator Helios Neo 16 will take you there like Mavis Staples.
This beastly machine is outfited with a 16-inch 2K 500-nit 165Hz display with G-Sync compatibility for immersive, lag-free gameplay. Powering the laptop is Intel's powerful 14-core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia's brawny GeForce RTX 4060 graphics.
One of our expert reviewers here at Laptop Mag gave it 4 out of 5 stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award. While we wish it had better battery life, the Predator Helios Neo's leading productivity power, staggering gaming performance, and bright colorful panel make it a winner.
And that's just one best bang-for-your-buck gaming laptop deals available today. Scroll on to see my hand-selected top 5 gaming laptop deals under $1,000.
One of the best gaming laptop deals under $1,000 this week is the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 with RTX 4060 graphics. This laptop includes a free full-game download of Assassin's Creed Shadows (valued at $70) which is expected to be released on March 20, 2025. One of our expert reviewers here at Laptop Mag gave it 4 out of 5 stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award. Just about the only we had with it was its short battery life. However, the laptop's leading productivity power, solid gaming performance, and bright colorful panel make it a winner.
Key specs: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, customizable RGB keyboard, Nvidia G-Sync, Windows 11 Home
Now $300 off, the Acer Nitro V is priced at just under $1,000 for a limited time. It's a budget-friendly choice if you want outstanding gaming performance for less. Although didn't test this RTX 4060 model, in our review of the RTX 4050 version, we liked its solid performance and decent battery life.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvdia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Cheaper option: Acer Nitro V RTX 4060 w/ 13th Gen Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM for $799 at B&H
For a limited time, save $250 on the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4060 graphics. Although we didn't test it, the Dell G15 delivers great gaming performance as reviews from our sister sites Tom's Guide and Tom's Hardware found. Like most gaming laptops, battery life could be better, however, it's a solid gaming laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
B&H takes $350 off the Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. Offering solid gaming performance and a high refresh rate for AAA gaming, it's an exceptional value for the price. While didn't get to test it, the Lenovo LOQ earned a solid 4 out of 5 star rating from our sister sites TechRadar and T3.
Key specs: 15.6-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz anti-glare display, G-Sync compatibility, Intel Core i5-13450HX 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
The 2023 HP Victus gaming laptop with RTX 4050 graphics is $325 off at Best Buy. In our HP Victus review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-stars for its minimalist design, speedy gaming performance, and lovely color-rich high refresh rate display.
Key specs: 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080)250-nit 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Honorable mention: The HP Victus 15-fb2063dx is one of the best sub-$500 gaming laptops around. It's configured to deliver a solid gaming experience without you having to spend a small fortune. Ideal for casual gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle light gaming, the HP Victus is a budget-friendly choice.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon RX 6550M GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD. Windows 11 Home
