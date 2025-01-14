Get this excellent Lenovo LOQ AMD gaming laptop for $141 off list

The Lenovo LOQ 15 Gaming Laptop delivers a ton of value for the price. The Lenovo LOQ remains one of the best gaming laptops if you're on a budget. And now with this sale at Walmart, you can save even more on this AMD model.

You can buy the Lenovo LOQ 15 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop for just $849, a $141 savings over the usual price. This model comes in at this price via Walmart and electronics seller AntOnline.

This LOQ configuration targets the casual gaming crowd with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. For the price, you also get a 16:9 FHD display with 144Hz refresh and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. The chassis is made of plastic, unlike the higher-end Lenovo Legion line.

For $849, you get one of the best gaming laptop deals available for your dollar, and get a packed system with Nvidia 40 series graphics without spending premium cash.

Today's best Lenovo LOQ 15 deal