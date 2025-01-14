Get this excellent Lenovo LOQ AMD gaming laptop for $141 off list
Save $141 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4060 graphics in this limited-time deal at Walmart.
The Lenovo LOQ 15 Gaming Laptop delivers a ton of value for the price. The Lenovo LOQ remains one of the best gaming laptops if you're on a budget. And now with this sale at Walmart, you can save even more on this AMD model.
You can buy the Lenovo LOQ 15 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop for just $849, a $141 savings over the usual price. This model comes in at this price via Walmart and electronics seller AntOnline.
This LOQ configuration targets the casual gaming crowd with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. For the price, you also get a 16:9 FHD display with 144Hz refresh and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. The chassis is made of plastic, unlike the higher-end Lenovo Legion line.
For $849, you get one of the best gaming laptop deals available for your dollar, and get a packed system with Nvidia 40 series graphics without spending premium cash.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz display with 100% sRGB color, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Product launched: April 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we could find for this configuration Lenovo LOQ 15.
Price comparison: Amazon $919
Reviews: We haven't tested the Lenovo LOQ, but this series has a rating of 4 out of 5-stars from our sister sites. Both sites tout this model's solid gaming performance and fast screen refresh rates, and its exceptional value for the price.
Buy it if: You want a fast and responsive gaming laptop without the high price tag. This model can run cool and quiet, but it's still well-suited for gaming, video editing, and everyday productivity.
Don't buy it if: You don't need the added features and heft of a gaming laptop and only need a laptop for basic productivity like internet browsing and checking emails, or for streaming content.
