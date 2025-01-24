Dell is having a huge clearance sale right now — save up to $750 on laptops and monitors

Everything must go in Dell's clearance deals! OK, not everything, but there are some fantastic deals on excellent Dell products including laptops and monitors.

We've bravely waded into the sale and pulled out the three best laptop deals we could find, headlined by the Dell XPS 13 which is a massive $750 off. This model comes equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, a 1TB SSD for storage and *checks notes* 64GB of RAM. An absolutely wild configuration, and we're here for it... especially at $1609 for the whole thing. If you're looking to spend under $1000, there are two other Dell laptops to consider below too.

On the monitor front, you get $250 off my monitor. I mean, not literally my monitor, I need this, but it's the same model — the Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF), which is down to $650.

The name is a mouthful, but it's a stunning ultrawide curved OLED display that turns even the most mundane spreadsheet into a feast for the eyes, so imagine how good it makes Helldivers 2 look. This $250 discount is definitely one of the best monitor deals out there right now.

If $650 is still too much money to spend on a monitor, then there is also a fantastic budget curved gaming monitor for just $130 down below.

Top 5 Dell clearance sale deals

Dell XPS 13: was $2,359 now $1,609 at Dell Save $750 on this stacked Intel Ultra 7-powered XPS laptop that dares to ask the question, what if too much RAM? This thing has 64GB of it. What could you possibly need 64GB of RAM in a laptop for? Who cares, it's got it, and at a very reasonable price. Features: 13.4-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) touchscreen display, 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel Arc Graphics, 64GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro, 1080p webcam, (up to 18 hours).

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: was $1,199 now $949 at Dell Save $250: If you want something more modestly priced (and more sensibly spec'd) then this Inspiron 14 Plus is a great deal at $949. It has the same Ultra 7 155H and 1TB storage as the XPS 13 above but with a non-touch display and 16GB of RAM. In our Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (7440) review, we praised the excellent battery life and great performance, though we did note the display wasn't the brightest. Features: 14-inch 2.8k (2880 x 1800) IPS display, 90Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel Arc Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro, 1080p webcam. 64 WHr battery (up to 9 hours 21 minutes).

Dell Latitude 5340: was $1,432 now $879 at Dell Save $553: If you don't mind jumping back a generation on the processor front, you can save even more cash on this 13th gen i7-powered Latitude laptop. The 60hz display and lack of graphics mean it won't suit gamers, but as an everyday workstation, this laptop will shine (especially at this price). Features: 13.3" FHD (1920x1080) IPS touchscreen display, 60Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11 Pro, 1080p webcam.