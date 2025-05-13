Memorial Day isn't until May 26 and as expected early sales are popping up now. Lenovo Memorial Day Early Access deals are now live with epic discounts on select laptops, tablets and peripherals.

So if you'd rather spend your day off at a cookout or weekend getaway instead of shopping, it's not too early to save.

During this week's Memorial Day Early Access sale you can save up to 60% on top-rated Lenovo laptops including IdeaPad, ThinkPad, and Yoga 2-in-1 , and ThinkPad P series Workstations.

If savings on a new gaming laptop are on your agenda this Memorial Day, save up to $710 on Lenovo's Legion series. Prices start at $1,519 with the Editor's Choice Legion 5i Gen 9 with RTX 4060 graphics.

Prefer the portable flexibilty of a tablet PC? Lenovo's pre-Memorial Day sale also knocks up to up to 40% off Lenovo Tab, Yoga Tab, and IdeaTab Pro. Easy on the wallet, prices start at just $99.

Lenovo's Memorial Day Early Access sale isn't all about just laptops and tablets. It's spring clearance season, so that translates into deep discounts on must-have peripherals. Rack up on essential PC and gaming external devices with discounts of up to 50% on ThinkVision, Legion, and L series monitors and a whopping 86% on webcams, keyboards, mice, and headsets.

As a reminder, this year's Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 26, and sales are starting now. Check out our Memorial Day Sale 2025 hub for what deals to expect from retailers this year.

Keep scrolling to the 21 deals I'd buy from Lenovo's Memorial Day Early Access sale.

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1: was $755 now $499 at Lenovo USA Lenovo's Early Memorial Day Access sale knocks $256 off the 2024 Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 laptop with coupon, "DEASAVINGS1". Get things done from anywhere and enjoy seamless, smooth performance whether you're working on a college term paper, drafting up documents for work, or consuming content on your downtime. Key specs: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p webcam with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Lenovo Digital Pen, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 8: was $1,995 now $1,019 at Lenovo USA Take a staggering $976 off the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 8 via coupon, "SAVEONTHINKBOOK" at checkout. Engineered with business pros in mind, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software. Key specs: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit anti-glare touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 240H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p FHD camera with dual microphones and privacty shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2: was $1,399 now $839 at Lenovo USA One of the best Lenovo Memorial Day Early Access deals takes $560 off the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2. Apple coupon "SAVEONESERIES" at checkout to get this exclusive price. Ideal for small and medium businesses, the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 is big on power, reliable performance, and security. Key specs: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 : was $8,379 now $1,858 at Lenovo USA Save a whopping $1,521 on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 with this Memorial Day Early Access deal. As detailed in our Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 review, it's a solid business laptop with a great webcam and impressive sound. We rated it 3 out of 5 stars for its short battery life, which may not be an issue for you if you keep it plugged in most of the time/ Key specs: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit, matte touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 165U vPro CPU, 32GB RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 5MP RGB+IR with privacy shutter and dual microphone, fingerprint reader, 1 TB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: was $2,649 now $1,404 at Lenovo USA Lenovo's takes $1,246 off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 via coupon "MAYTHINKDEAL" at checkout. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 packs the latest Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra CPU and Intel integrated Arc GPU alongside Intel's new NPU, which works in tandem with AI to improve performance and battery life. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR+ RGB camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Gaming laptops

Chromebooks

Lenovo 3i Chromebook: was $399 now $299 at Lenovo USA The Lenovo Chromebook 3i just dropped $100, and it's one of the best budget laptops you can get. Great for students and anyone else looking for a basic laptop. It's easy to use and offers peace of mind cybersecurity with a verified boot and privacy shutter. Features: 15.6-inch (‎1920 x 1080) touchscreen, Intel Celeron N6000 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, HD webcam with dual array microphone, ChromeOS

Tablets

Lenovo Tab M9: was $159 now $99 at Lenovo USA Save $60 on one of the most popular Android tablets from Lenovo. Although we didn't test it, Lenovo customers rated the Tab M9 4.5 out of 5 stars. The 9-inch tablet's lightweight design, superb touchscreen, and long-lasting battery are welcome features. Dolby Atmos dual speakers make it perfect for watching YouTube, TV shows, and movies on your favorite streaming service. Key specs: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen, dual Dolby Atmos speakers, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via built-in microSD), 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, 2MP front camera, 5,100 mAh battery, Android 12 (upgradable to Android 15)

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3: was $549 now $489 at Lenovo USA Now $60 off, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is one of the best tablets for gaming. It packs a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor featuring Elite Gaming tech with Ray Tracing and a 2.5K 165Hz refresh rate display. That means you can enjoy realistic graphics and smooth, lag-free gaming on an immersive display. Key specs: 8.8-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 165Hz touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 750 GPU, 256GB of storage, 13MP AF camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP FF front camera, Android 14 (Upgradable to Android 15)

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: was $389 now $297 at Lenovo USA Lenovo takes $112 off the Idea Tab Pro, its newest 12-inch tablet. It's a sensible choice if you prioritize a large display and solid performance in a tablet PC. Key specs: 12.7-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touchscreen, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP AF rear camera, 8MP FF front camera, 10,200mAh battery, microSD slot, Android 14 (Upgradeable to Android 16) Price check: Newegg $297

Lenovo Tab Plus: was $349 now $215 at Lenovo USA Previously $319, the Lenovo Tab Plus also got a price bump to $349. For a limited time, save $90 off its new price when you apply coupon, "TABLETSAVE10" at checkout. In our hands-on Lenovo Tab Plus review, the tablet's full-range sound was impressive. While streaming Top Gun: Maverick, our reviewer said the tablet's bass felt like it was on the verge of rumbling. This, thanks to its eight built-in speakers — four tweeters and four woofers, to be exact. Features: 11.5-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit 90Hz touchscreen, MediaTek G99 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 8 x JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP front and rear cameras, 8,600mAh battery (up to 12 hours of battery life), 45W fast charging USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD slot, IP52 water and dust resistant, Android 14

Monitors

Lenovo Lenovo R27qc-30 Gaming Monitor: was $285 now $199 at Lenovo USA Save $85 on the Lenovo R27qc-30 QHD Curved Gaming Monitor and elevate your gameplay and productivity. Its gentle 1500R curvature accommodates your natural field of view so you see things even at the edges without shifting your focus. Featuring AMD FreeSync Premium, you'll enjoy smoother, faster gameplay without distortions like screen tearing, stuttering, and latency. Features: 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 350-nit WLED panel, 1500R curvature, 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync

Lenovo L15 15.6-inch Portable Monitor: was $239 now $140 at Lenovo USA Save $99 on the Lenovo L15 15.6-inch portable monitor during Lenovo's Memorial Day Early Access sale. This handy second screen gives you flexibility whether you're prepping lectures or simply binge-watching your favorite content. It easily connects to laptops of any screen size via a USB Type-C cable, and power pass-through support lets you charge the PC and power the monitor simultaneously. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 60Hz LCD, flicker-free technology, ergonomically designed stand, 2 x USB-C ports

PC Accessories

Lenovo H210 Gaming Headset: was $49 now $39 at Lenovo USA Save $10 on the Lenovo H20 Gaming Headset, a cheap yet decent quality audio solution for gaming, streaming, and video calls. It provides a rich listening experience, features a lightweight construction made of breathable material for functionality and comfort.

Lenovo Select FHD Webcam: was $49 now $29 at Lenovo USA Save 40% on the Lenovo Select FHD Webcam. It affixes it to your laptop or monitor to stream enhanced 1080p video quality. It supports Windows Hello and features an internal sleek privacy shutter for secure log-in and peace of mind.

Lenovo Select Wireless Modern Combo: was $59 now $29 at Lenovo USA Save $10 on the Lenovo Select Wireless Modern Combo to help you complete your workspace setup for less. Enjoy a comfortable typing experience with the keyboard's 2.5-zone layout, numeric keypad, and floating, responsive keys. What's more, the keyboard is rechargeable via USB-C, so you won't have to worry about running out of batteries. The included ambidextrous ergonomic mouse with 1600 DPI is powered by a single AA battery and lasts up to 12 months.