Hurry! These 5 last-minute Prime Day Chromebook deals end tonight
These lowest-price Chromebook deals won't be around for much longer
Amazon's Prime Day Chromebook deals offer the lowest prices ever on top-rated Chrome OS laptops. This is your friendly reminder that this is the last day of Amazon's Prime Day so you'll want to make haste.
If you don't want to spend a fortune on a new personal computer, there are plenty of budget-friendly Prime Day Chromebook deals under $400 to score. Whether you're picking up an affordable laptop for work or back-to-school season, you don't want to miss today's Chromebook deals. And not just at Amazon, Best Buy, and HP offer some great Chromebook deals during Prime Day.
You still have plenty of time to find the perfect Chromebook for your use case and budget. See our hand-selected discounts below. For more summer savings on mobile tech, gaming, and more, visit our Prime Day 2024 deals list.
Amazon's Prime Day ends July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT/2:59 a.m. ET which is technically tomorrow for the east coast.
Lowest Prime Day Chromebook deals
Asus Chromebook CX1: $249 $179 @ Amazon w/ Prime
Lowest price! Save $70 on the Asus Chromebook CX1 for everyday use. It's a budget-friendly option if you don't want to spend a fortune on a laptop. At just under $180, it has enough oomph for creating docs, web browsing, and streaming movies.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 64GB of microSD-expandable storage, Chrome OS
Acer Chromebook 314: $449 $299 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Now $150 off, the Acer Chromebook 314 is cheaper than ever before. Like all Chrome OS laptops, the Chromebook 314 is easy to use, boots fast, and offers tough security. We didn't get to test this laptop, however, Acer Chromebook 314 reviews average 4.3 out of 5 stars at Amazon. We tested its convertible sibling, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, and loved its excellent display, design, and fast, stable performance.
Features: 14-inch (1366 x 768) touchscreen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB of eMMC, Chrome OS
Acer Chromebook Flip CX1: $329 $259 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Save $70 on the Acer Chromebook Flip CX1. This versatile Chromebook's 360-degree hinge makes it easy to convert to tablet mode, tent mode, or viewing mode. Plus, it features Google's free productivity apps, Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides all of which can convert Microsoft Office files. Overall, the Acer Chromebook Flip CX1 is a budget-friendly 2-in-1 laptop that gets the job done.
Features: 14-inch (1366 x 768) touch screen, Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB eMMC storage, ChromeOS
Acer Chromebook Plus 514: $379 $299 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Now on sale for just under $300, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is one of the best laptops to buy on a budget. In our review of its big brother, the 15-inch Acer Chromebook 515 Plus we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for great performance, sturdy design, and comfy keyboard. If you want a budget-friendly, portable machine for school, work, and everything else, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is a budget-friendly choice.
Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB SSD, 1080p webcam, Chrome OS
Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: $439 $373 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Amazon knocks 15% off the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 with Google AI, one of the best laptops for the money. Don't be mistaken by its stylish, portable design; the Chromebook Plus CX34 is powerful and made for productivity. What's more, integrated AI-powered features like Magic Eraser, noise cancellation, and video make it great for school and work.
Features: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 256GB of UFS storage, Chrome OS
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.