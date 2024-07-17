Hurry! These 5 last-minute Prime Day Chromebook deals end tonight

Amazon's Prime Day Chromebook deals offer the lowest prices ever on top-rated Chrome OS laptops. This is your friendly reminder that this is the last day of Amazon's Prime Day so you'll want to make haste.

If you don't want to spend a fortune on a new personal computer, there are plenty of budget-friendly Prime Day Chromebook deals under $400 to score. Whether you're picking up an affordable laptop for work or back-to-school season, you don't want to miss today's Chromebook deals. And not just at Amazon, Best Buy, and HP offer some great Chromebook deals during Prime Day.

You still have plenty of time to find the perfect Chromebook for your use case and budget. See our hand-selected discounts below. For more summer savings on mobile tech, gaming, and more, visit our Prime Day 2024 deals list.

Amazon's Prime Day ends July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT/2:59 a.m. ET which is technically tomorrow for the east coast.

Lowest Prime Day Chromebook deals

Asus Chromebook CX1: $249 $179 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Lowest price! Save $70 on the Asus Chromebook CX1 for everyday use. It's a budget-friendly option if you don't want to spend a fortune on a laptop. At just under $180, it has enough oomph for creating docs, web browsing, and streaming movies. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 64GB of microSD-expandable storage, Chrome OS

Acer Chromebook 314: $449 $299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $150 off, the Acer Chromebook 314 is cheaper than ever before. Like all Chrome OS laptops, the Chromebook 314 is easy to use, boots fast, and offers tough security. We didn't get to test this laptop, however, Acer Chromebook 314 reviews average 4.3 out of 5 stars at Amazon. We tested its convertible sibling, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, and loved its excellent display, design, and fast, stable performance. Features: 14-inch (1366 x 768) touchscreen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB of eMMC, Chrome OS

Acer Chromebook Flip CX1: $329 $259 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $70 on the Acer Chromebook Flip CX1. This versatile Chromebook's 360-degree hinge makes it easy to convert to tablet mode, tent mode, or viewing mode. Plus, it features Google's free productivity apps, Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides all of which can convert Microsoft Office files. Overall, the Acer Chromebook Flip CX1 is a budget-friendly 2-in-1 laptop that gets the job done. Features: 14-inch (1366 x 768) touch screen, Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB eMMC storage, ChromeOS

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: $379 $299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now on sale for just under $300, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is one of the best laptops to buy on a budget. In our review of its big brother, the 15-inch Acer Chromebook 515 Plus we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for great performance, sturdy design, and comfy keyboard. If you want a budget-friendly, portable machine for school, work, and everything else, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is a budget-friendly choice. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB SSD, 1080p webcam, Chrome OS