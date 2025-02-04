The convertible HP Envy x360 15 with Intel Ultra 7 gets $400 price slash in early Presidents' Day sale

This week's HP's Presidents' Day sale features an exclusive deal on one of its top-rated laptops. If you're on the hunt for a versatile personal computer, the HP Envy x360 15 holds its own against today's best 2-in-1 laptops.

During HP's sale, you can get the HP Envy x360 15 for just $849. That's a massive savings of $400 and the lowest price I could find for this HP laptop (model: (15-fe1097nr). As a deals guru, I track sales everyday and this is one of the best laptop deals for the money.

The HP Envy x360 features a convertible 360-degree hinge design, powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, and dual top-firing DTS:X Ultra speakers. Plus, it supports HP's Active Pen which lets you conveniently take notes, sketch, and mark up documents on the fly.

In our HP Envy x360 review, we rated it 3 out of 5 stars and liked its comfortable keyboard and touchpad. Our review unit's performance was underwhelming, however a Windows 11 update has apparently fixed the issues. The HP Envy x360 has an average customer review rating of 4.3 out 5 stars on HP's landing page. Satisfied owners praise the laptop's powerful performance, vibrant display, responsive touchscreen, and solid build quality.

If you prioritize those aforementioned attributes in a 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Envy x360 is worth a look. Especially with this tempting $400 discount.

