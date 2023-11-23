I'm a Star Wars fan, here's 15 deals on my Black Friday list

Next to Star Wars Day on May the 4th, Black Friday and Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to buy Star Wars merch. You'll find great deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, and toys — LEGO especially.

With the holiday season upon us, chances are you're stumped about what to buy that Star Wars fan of your life. Or perhaps you're like me, a Star Wars fan who wants to pick up some new treasures for your collection. Either way, you've come to the right source for deals surrounding The Force.

I've combed through hundreds of Star Wars Black Friday deals at several retailers to share my favorite ones with you. Some of my picks are deals I'm buying for myself or others who are veterans and new fans to the franchise. From a must-buy Limited Edition collectible to Star Wars LEGO building kits, here are 15 deals I'd buy on Black Friday.

Echo Dot with Star Wars: The Mandalorian Stand Bundle: $89 $62 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $27 off its All-new limited edition Star Wars Echo Dot Stand with Echo Dot Bundle. This bindles includes: Amazon's Echo Dot (5th Gen) and a Limited Edition, Star Wars The Mandalorian Stand. However, I did the math and you'll save $10 off if you buy the Echo Dot 5th Gen for $23 ($27 off) and The Mandalorian Stand for $29 ($10 off) separately via Amazon's invite only deal.

All-New Limited Edition Star Wars Echo Dot Stand: $39 $29 @ Amazon

Invite-only deal: Lowest price! This Amazon Prime invite-only deal takes $10 off the All-new limited edition Star Wars Echo Dot Stand. It works Amazon's 4th generation Echo Dot and 5th Generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers (sold separately). This limited edition stand makes a great gift for that Star Wars fan you know.

Bitty Boomers Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett Mini Bluetooth Speaker: $19 $9 @ Amazon

This Star Wars Black Friday deal at Amazon knocks $11 off the Bitty Boomers Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett - Boba Fett Mini Bluetooth Speaker. Don't let the size fool you, the Force is strong with these 2" tall mini speakers. They have a wireless range of up to 30 feet and deliver up to 4 hours of playtime on a full charge.

Funko Pop! Star Wars:( Ahsoka Hooded): $12 $4 @ Amazon

If you're a Funko collector and Star Wars fan, like I am , let's take a moment to rejoice! You can now add Ahsoka to your ever-growing collection of Pops! for just $4 This is the hooded version with the dual Lightsabers straight out of the series Ahsoka, streaming exclusively on Disney Plus. You can also get Boba Fett for the same price or Fennec for just $3

Funko Pop! Star Wars 5 Pack: $70 $27 @ Amazon

Now 61% off, this Funk Pop! Star Wars 5 Pack is at a steal of a price. It's like you're getting each Funko pop for just $5. I've had my eye on this set for a while now and the cheapest I've ever seen it for was $50 on eBay. Although this isn't the lowest price for this Star Wars Funko pack on Amazon, it's just $4 shy of it and a deal too good to pass up.

Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Interactive Toy: $38 $10 @ Amazon

Save 73% on this Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Interactive Toy and collectible. Kids and fans can bring home the animatronic toy edition of this loveable droid companion, L0-LA59 (Lola), and reimagine iconic scenes from the Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series on Disney Plus.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Amazon Fire TV Remote Cover (Grogu Green): $20 $15 @Amazon

This Star Wars Black Friday deal at Amazon takes $5 off this Star Wars The Mandalorian Remote Cover in Grogu Green. Protect your remote and show off your love for Grogu aka Baby Yoda with this Star Wars The Mandalorian Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Cover. it features an embossed image of Grogu and is precision cut to the fit the 3rd generation Amazon Fire TV Alexa voice remote. It's also available in Bounty Blue with Din Djarin (The Mandalorian) embossed into its design.

Tamagotchi nano Star Wars R2-D2 Hologram: $19 $9 @ Amazon

Save 53% on this Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi. Inspired by the original Tamagotchi digital pet from 1997, this Star Wars R2-D2 themed game has never been cheaper. Take care of R2-D2 by keeping him charged and clean and by playing two mini-games (firefighting and Dejarik “holochess”). Amazon also offers the Grogu Tamagotchi for $12 ($7 off).

Star Wars: The Mandalorian with Grogu Mini-Bust: $105 $63 @ Entertainment Earth

Save $42 on this Gentle Giant LTD Star Wars: The Mandalorian with Grogu 1:6 Scale Mini-Bust. Plus, get free shipping in the U.S. via coupon, "HOLIDAY39" at checkout. From the Manufacturer: The Mandalorian, a.k.a. Din Djarin, and his sidekick Grogu are back in an all-new 1/6 scale resin mini-bust. Holding Grogu with his blaster drawn, “Mando” measures approximately 6 inches tall atop his pedestal, and is limited to only 3000 pieces. Price check: Amazon $73 | Walmart $105 | Gentle Giant $120

Star Wars The Black Series Artillery Stormtrooper Electronic Helmet: $131 $75 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Pick up this Star Wars The Black Series Artillery Stormtrooper Electronic Helmet for a stellar Black Friday price. With a design inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian live-action TV series on Disney Plus, this premium roleplay Star Wars The Black Series helmet is perfect for Star Wars fans and collectors. It features a premium design with realistic detail and electronic voice distortion to sound like an Artillery Stormtrooper. Price check: Amazon $75

Star Wars The Black Series FX Elite Lightsaber (Obi Wan Kenobi): $280 $165 @ Best Buy

Best Buy strikes $115 off this Star Wars The Black Series FX Elite Obi-Wan Lightsaber. It makes a great gift for that Star Wars fan in your life or you own collection. With this exquisitely crafted collectible Lightsaber, Star Wars fans can cosplay and recreate heroic battles and missions in the Star Wars saga. It features luminous LEDs, sound effects and a design that embodies quality and realism to delight fans of the iconic movie franchise. Best Buy also offers this collectible Lightsaber in Luke Skywalker (Green)), Darth Revan (Red) and Darth Vader (Black). Price check: Amazon (Luke Skywalker) $164

Logitech Astro A30 Lightspeed Gaming Headset: $249 $149 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, this Logitech Astro A30 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset is at an all-time low price. It's design is inspired by hit Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian. Star Wars fans will love the Beskar Steel finish and custom speaker tags featuring the silhouette of Din Djarin and Clan Mudhorn signet.

Star Wars: Squadrons: $40 $2 @ Microsoft Store

Save 95% on Star Wars: Squadrons for Xbox Series X|S.. At this stellar Black Friday price, it's a must by if you're a fan of flight simulators or a huge Star Wars fan. We played Star Wars: Squadrons on a PC and liked its satisfying flight combat, colorful environments and ship customization.