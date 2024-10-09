I write about laptop deals for a living, here are 5 October Prime Day Chromebook deals I recommend
Amazon's best October Prime Day Chromebook deals feature fantastic discounts on various Chrome OS laptops. Prime Big Deal Days sale ends at midnight in the U.S. or the wee hours of the morning if you're online shopping on the east coast.
Chromebooks are generally budget-friendly even at regular price. However, if you're watching your spending closely, Amazon's October Prime Day deals will help ease the pinch of inflation.
Right now, Chromebooks start from just $154 at Amazon with Acer Gateway 311 ($45 off). So if you want a cheaply priced laptop that doesn't skimp on performance, a Chromebook is worth considering.
It's day 2 of Amazon October Prime Day and Chromebook deals are still going strong. Check out my favorite discounts below. For more fall savings on mobile tech, gaming, and more, visit our October Prime Day 2024 deals list.
Best October Prime Day Chromebook deals
Acer Chromebook Plus 514: $399 $319 @ Amazon
Now $80 off, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514, is one of the best laptops to buy if you're on a tight budget. In our review of its big brother, the 15-inch Acer Chromebook 515 Plus we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for great performance, sturdy design, and comfy keyboard. If you want a budget-friendly, portable machine for school, work, and everything else, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is a budget-friendly choice.
Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, AMD Ryzen 3 7320C 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, 128GB SSD, 1080p webcam, Chrome OS
Asus Chromebook CX1: $249 $189 @ Amazon w/ Prime
Amazon takes $60 off the Aus Chromebook CX1 for its October Prime Day sale. Although it's $10 more than its July Prime Day price, it's a great budget laptop for casual use. It's fast-boosting, secure, and packs enough oomph for creating docs, web browsing, and streaming movies.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 64GB of microSD-expandable storage, Chrome OS
Acer Chromebook Flip CX1: $329 $269 @ Amazon
One of the best October Prime Day Chromebook deals you can get today takes $60 off the Acer Chromebook Flip CX1. This versatile Chromebook's 360-degree hinge makes it easy to convert to tablet mode, tent mode, or viewing mode. Plus, it features Google's free productivity apps, Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides all of which can convert Microsoft Office files. Overall, the Acer Chromebook Flip CX1 is a budget-friendly 2-in-1 laptop that gets the job done.
Features: 14-inch (1366 x 768) touch screen, Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB eMMC storage, ChromeOS
Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook: $289 $179 @ Amazon
Prime membership holders can save $110 on the Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook. Great for students and anyone else looking for a basic laptop, it's easy to use and lasts up to 12 hours on a full battery charge (rated).
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1800) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel HD graphics, and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. There's a media card reader built-in if you want to add more storage.
Acer Chromebook 516 GE: $599 $509 @ Amazon
Now $90 off, the Acer's Chromebook 516 GE is adequate for cloud gamers, college students, remote workers, and anyone else looking for a budget laptop. This gamer-centric Chromebook features an RGB keyboard and is optimized for Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming.
Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 256GB SSD.
